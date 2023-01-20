After a long break, the UFC is back with its first Pay-Per-View event of 2023 when UFC 283 touches down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Nunes-Fairn prediction and pick.

This card will be headlined by Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill battling for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight title. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will be facing off for an unprecedented fourth title bout. Top UFC Welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny will also be featured on the main card in a potential fight of the night. Stay tuned for our UFC odds and picks series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Josiane Nunes-Zarah Fairn Odds

Josiane Nunes: -590

Zarah Fairn: +390

Over (1.5) rounds: -156

Under (1.5) rounds: +122

How to Watch Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn

TV: ESPN +

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Josiane Nunes Will Win

Josiane Nunes revisited her fighting career in 2018 after a 3-year break from the sport. Since then, she has totaled eight consecutive wins with six of those coming by way of brutal knockouts. She’s a stocky fighter with heavy hands and can control the fight with her wrestling as much as she can with her striking. In terms of a comparison, think Jessica Andrade when she went on her run — uber-aggressive, constantly marching forward, always threatening with an array of submissions.

While it is early in her UFC tenure, Josiane Nunes has shown glimpses as to why she can be a threat in the women’s Bantamweight division. She also enjoys a strength advantage over many of her opponents, which is her counter to often being the shorter fighter. It’ll be no different here when her opponent on Saturday will stand six inches taller. If Nunes implements her game plan the way she has in the past, the path for victory in this fight will be clear.

Why Zarah Fairn Will Win

Zarah Fairn has all the physical attributes you would want from a traditional Muay Thai fighter — she has a 72-inch reach, a tall frame with long legs, and sharp elbows that can do serious damage when she’s fighting in the clinch. Her physical tools, however, will not be much help to her if she cannot develop other parts of her game. She is a clean, fundamental Muay Thai fighter. While her legs would be perfect for kicks at distance, she defers to using her hands in a boxing approach. Her hands are great, make no mistake, but her lack of ground game and inability to mix up her striking often leaves room for opponents to impose their own game plans on her.

Both Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer were able to put Fairn away fairly easily in her first two UFC fights. As the odds suggest, Zarah Fairn will have to make this a boxing bout if she wants to stand any chance. Her recent move to Team Figueiredo is an interesting storyline — as the already 39-year-old fighter from France uprooted her life to train in the champion’s fight camp. It will be interesting to see what she has learned since.

Final Josiane Nunes-Zarah Fairn Prediction & Pick

Josiane Nunes is used to being the smaller fighter. She’ll be giving up six inches in height and five inches in reach. However, her knockout ability and wrestling prowess will be the difference. She’s the heavy favorite for a reason, look for a KO/TKO here.

Final Josiane Nunes-Zarah Fairn Prediction & Pick: Josiane Nunes (-590)