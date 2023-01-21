UFC 283 main card is finally here. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Craig-Walker prediction and pick.

It has been a long wait, but the first UFC PPV card of 2023 is upon us when we open up from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. UFC Light Heavyweights Paul Craig and Johnny Walker will open up the card with what is set to be an exciting matchup. Later on, catch Brazilian favorites Jessica Andrade and Gilbert Burns fight to the tops of their division. Stay tuned for our UFC odds and picks series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Paul Craig-Johnny Walker Odds

Paul Craig: +160

Johnny Walker: -200

Over (1.5) rounds: +134

Under (1.5) rounds: -172

How to Watch Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

TV: UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Paul Craig Will Win

Paul Craig is in an interesting spot here. Before his last loss to Volkan Oezdemir, Craig went on a 5-fight winning streak where he was able to out-grapple his opponents and pull off unlikely submissions, most notably when he almost snapped Jamahal Hill’s arm and later knocked him out. He also pulled off a submission against Nikita Krylov in a fight he was losing the entire time. His last time out against Oezdemir was arguably his worst performance as he was starched on the feet and spent much of the fight laying on his back waiting for his opponent to enter into his guard.

There’s a gift and a curse with being as good at jiu-jitsu as Paul Craig is. The gift is that he always has it in his back pocket and can put opponents in danger any time the fight is on the mat. The curse is that he will often rely on his jiu-jitsu skills to win him a fight, rather than focusing on his stand-up game. Against Johnny Walker, he certainly has the chance for a sneaky leg lock or heel hook. A decision will not favor Paul Craig in this one, he’ll have to put Johnny Walker out.

Why Johnny Walker Will Win

Each Johnny Walker fight is usually followed by a separate headline that has nothing to do with the fight. Once it was because he dislocated his shoulder while celebrating a knockout win, an injury that may will argue left Walker permanently damaged. After his last win, Walker was seen wandering outside of the venue still in his fight kit and slides, arguing that he was kicked out of the arena by security. There’s never a dull moment with Johnny Walker, so it’ll be exciting to see what he makes headlines for this time.

After moving his camp to SBG Ireland to train under coach John Kavanaugh, Walker has seen a resurgence in his game. He looked especially impressive in his win against Ion Cutelaba and showed a patient side of his game that fans were not used to seeing. Walker remains the wild fighter he always has been but is now smarter with the way he fights. The last win was a huge confidence boost for him and fighting in Brazil will add all the more motivation. Walker can make this fight as electric as he wants it to be.

Final Paul Craig-Johnny Walker Prediction & Pick

Paul Craig’s last performance really left a lot to be desired in the eyes of fans. Johnny Walker seems to be picking up where he left off, once looking like a sure title challenger. I think he’ll continue his momentum with an exciting finish here.

Final Paul Craig-Johnny Walker Prediction & Pick: Johnny Walker (-200)