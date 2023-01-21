UFC action returns to ESPN+ in its first Pay-Per-View event of 2023 for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with an Abdurakhimov-Almeida prediction and pick.

Two Heavyweights, Jailton Almeida and Shamil Abdurakhimov face off in the featured bout of the Early Prelims for UFC 283. Top UFC Welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny will also be featured on the main card in a potential fight of the night, followed by two consecutive title fights. The action all starts on Saturday, January 21 from the Jeunesse Arena in Brazil. Stay tuned for our UFC odds and picks series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Shamil Abdurakhimov-Jailton Almeida Odds

Shamil Abdurakhimov: +630

Jailton Almeida: -1050

Over (1.5) rounds: +250

Under (1.5) rounds: -360

How to Watch Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Shamil Abdurakhimov Will Win

Shamil Abdurakhimov enters into this fight at the twilight of his career. While heavyweight fighters are usually known to have a longer shelf life than most, the 41-year-old Russian fighter must turn the tide before his 20-7 record begins to landslide in the wrong direction. Abdurakhimov is 0-3 in his last three fights, suffering brutal KO/TKO losses in all of them. At his age, there is no question that his chin is not what it once was. It also doesn’t help that he’s had to face both title challengers Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich in those fights. The reality is, Shamil Abdurakhimov is not the dangerous kickboxer he once was. However, career wins over fighters like Marcin Tybura and Andrei Arlovski show that Abdurakhimov can still be dangerous at his age. Coming in as a +600 underdog, Abdurakhimov will have to dig deep in his bag of tricks to pull out this improbable win.

Why Jailton Almeida Will Win

Jailton Almeida is another one of these “freak of nature” fighters that seem to pop out of nowhere (see, Alex Pereira). Dubbing himself the “Brazilian Khabib” Jailton Almeida puts a pressure on opponents that is of the likes of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov. It’s early in his career, so it’s hard to make event the slightest comparison to the MMA legend, but Jailton Almeida has shown that he has all the tools capable of competing for a belt. Whether that be at Heavyweight or Light Heavyweight, Almeida can challenge any style of fighter with his relentless wrestling and submission grappling. His long limbs allow him to gain leverage on the ground and squeeze opponents into inescapable locks. Labeled as a “boxer” Almeida possesses one-punch knockout ability and can slip in and out of his opponent’s range. This seems to be a tune-up fight for Almeida as the UFC still gets a feel whether he can become what they think he will be.

Final Shamil Abdurakhimov-Jailton Almeida Prediction & Pick

Jailton Almeida’s pressure on the feet and relentless effort to get Abdurakhimov to the ground will become apparent very quickly. His strength advantage will be enough to muscle out a submission or put this one away on the feet. There’s a reason he’s -1100 on the line, look for value in other places. I think Almeida finishes this by KO/TKO.

Final Shamil Abdurakhimov-Jailton Almeida Prediction & Pick: Jailton Almeida by KO/TKO (+155)