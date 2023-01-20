After a long break, the UFC is back with its first Pay-Per-View event of 2023 when UFC 283 touches down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with an Oliveira-Marcos prediction and pick.

This card will be headlined by Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill battling for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight title. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will be facing off for an unprecedented fourth title bout. Top UFC Welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny will also be featured on the main card in a potential fight of the night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Simon Oliveira-Daniel Marcos Odds

Simon Oliveira: -156

Daniel Marcos: +122

Over (2.5) rounds: -118

Under (2.5) rounds: -108

How to Watch Simon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT

Why Simon Oliveira Will Win

Simon Oliveira excited fans with his technical striking and ability to put opponents out on the ground, finishing 11 of his 18 wins by way of submission. His split-decision win against Jose Alday on Dana White’s Contender Series earned the Brazilian a contract in the UFC. He made his debut a year ago to date and lost a unanimous decision to veteran Tony Gravely. While a close fight, Oliveira was stifled by Gravely’s wrestling, giving up 11:28 minutes of control time in a 15-minute fight. His debut was far from what fans saw in his DWCS fight, and now since taking a year off, Oliveira will look to return to his original form. He will have to lean on his technical jiu-jitsu against a creative fighter like Daniel Marcos. Oliveira will want to display his newfound striking skills and batter Marcos on the feet before jumping on a submission opportunity.

Why Daniel Marcos Will Win

Daniel Marcos is a creative fighter with a bright future and a lot of upside. He enters this fight undefeated and even though his competition has not been quite the same level as Oliveria’s, the way in which he is finishing fights is something to monitor as the 29-year-old from Peru makes his UFC debut. All of his finishes are by way of KO/TKO – he puts constant pressure on his opponents with his hands and hardly gives them time to react. He has solid grappling and can hold his own on the ground even though he has not yet truly been tested in this facet. He’ll have that challenge in Simon Oliveria. Marcos will want to keep this one standing and piece Oliveria up with his quick striking. He can be an exciting striker if his dance partner is willing to stand with him.

Final Simon Oliveira-Daniel Marcos Prediction & Pick

The sample size for both fighters is small — two Contender Series alum with a grand total of one UFC fight between them. I think they both have the chance to make this an exciting opening fight to a great card. Marcos will get in done in more ways for longer.

Final Simon Oliveira-Daniel Marcos Prediction & Pick: Daniel Marcos (+122)