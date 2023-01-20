After a long break, the UFC is back with its first Pay-Per-View event of 2023 when UFC 283 touches down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with an Alves-Dalby prediction and pick.

Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill face off in what is set to be a memorable title fight. Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua will be making his final walk to the Octagon where it all started, his home country of Brazil. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will finally settle their score in their fourth installment of the Flyweight Championship series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Warlley Alves-Nicolas Dalby Odds

Warlley Alves: -130

Nicolas Dalby: +102

Over (2.5) rounds: -112

Under (2.5) rounds: -112

How to Watch Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Warlley Alves Will Win

Warlley Alves has seen his fair share of wins in the UFC. The recipe is usually simple: throw the opponent off with heavy strikes, wrestle to top position, and threaten with submissions. It was this very game plan that lead him to a win over Colby Covington in 2015. While that may be ages ago, Warlley Alves still possesses the tools necessary to put away some of the division’s best talent. Of late, he’s been threatening opponents most with his aggressive striking, leaning only on his wrestling and jiu-jitsu when he absolutely has to.

Still, Alves has managed to split his last six fights, going 3-3 respectively and knocking opponents out in all those wins. Dalby is a proven striker with a susceptibility to getting hit, Alves will have to once again display clean striking if he wants to put away the durable Dalby. If worst comes to worst, he can always enjoy the advantage he has on the ground and threaten with submissions like he’s done so many times in the past.

Why Nicolas Dalby Will Win

Nicolas Dalby has been making the most of his second stint in the UFC. He made his debut back in 2015, and after going 1-2-1, he took his talents to CageWarriors to see if he could find success in another organization. He did, he was able to capture a CageWarriors belt and defend his title in a fight that ended in a draw. Nevertheless, it was enough for Dalby to earn another shot at fighting in the UFC. Returning in 2019, Dalby improved to 3-1-1 in his returning fights and has been making quite the run at some of the other welterweights in the division. He has a great chin and is able to stay calm under the pressure of his opponents. He’s a steady striker with a conservative game plan, he’s proficient in all areas but not a specialist in any one.

Nicolas Dalby still manages to make each one of his fights competitive and is a tough out for any opponent. If he can offset Alves’ wild style with a steady diet of jabs and clinches against the fence, Dalby will be able to ride this one out to a decision victory.

Final Warlley Alves-Nicolas Dalby Prediction & Pick

This fight has the potential to be very stale, simply because the two fighters are so evenly matched. It’s a toss-up on which one of them will be able to land the more significant shots. Dalby’s no stranger to grinding out a hard win, but the explosive offense of Alves coupled with his ground threat will be too much in this one.

Final Warlley Alves-Nicolas Dalby Prediction & Pick: Warlley Alves (-130)