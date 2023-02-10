Australian fans will see nine of their country’s fighters in UFC 284, including one in this featherweight bout. Aussie kickboxing sensation Jack Jenkins will look for a victory in his UFC debut against a very game opponent in Don Shainis. You won’t want to miss this performance. Check out our UFC odds series for our Jenkins-Shainis prediction and pick.

Jack Jenkins has an MMA record of 10-2 and will be making his UFC debut here tonight after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Fans were surprised to see Jenkins, a kickboxing prodigy, wrestle and control his opponent to a rather dominant, yet boring decision win in his DWCS fight. The UFC President was also critical of Jenkins, saying he looked like a “one-trick pony” and that everyone hyped up his striking. Jenkins will have to prove himself in this debut and look to get back to his kickboxing roots. Jack Jenkins stands 5’7″ with a 68-inch reach.

Don Shainis is 12-4 in his professional career and will be making his second UFC appearance in this one on short notice. The American Shainis was enjoying a hot streak in the regional circuit before being mismatched in his UFC debut against Sodiq Yusuff. It was a questionable fight to have as a debut and Shainis fell victim to a guillotine choke. He’ll look for his first win with the promotion in this one. Don Shainis stands 5’6″ with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 284 Odds: Jack Jenkins-Don Shainis Odds

Jack Jenkins: -400

Don Shainis: +300

Over (2.5) rounds: +140

Under (2.5) rounds: -180

How to Watch Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Jack Jenkins Will Win

The world expected an exciting fight from Jenkins in his DWCS bout. However, his move to show off his wrestling chops (a new facet in his game) was not well received by fans, nor the UFC boss. Jenkins is a Muay Thai specialist and boasts an impressive kickboxing record. Making the move to MMA, Jenkins has transitioned perfectly and is touted as one of the brighter Australian prospects. He used his contender series fight as a way to show off the rounding of a complete MMA game. If he sits back on his striking in this one, he’ll have a huge advantage over Shainis.

Jenkins will be the slightly longer fighter here. He snaps his punches with great force and does serious damage with his leg kicks. While he’ll probably have the advantage on the ground as well, Jenkins should look to keep this fight standing against Shainis. He’ll be the much faster fighter and can dart in and out of distance. Look for Jenkins to continue improving his game by huge strides as we see an improved version of him in this one.

Why Don Shainis Will Win

Don Shainis felt as though he got a bad draw his last time out. For a fighter making his UFC debut, Sodiq Yusuff is one of the toughest opponents to be matched against in this stacked featherweight division. He’ll look for better luck in this one as he faces yet another talented striker. Shainis is vicious when in-close and has very heavy hands. He likes to start fast, so look for him to meet Jenkins in the center of the octagon right as this fight starts.

Shainis will have to land a few big punches to get lucky here. Jenkins has seen it all in the kickboxing realm, so Shainis will have to messy and creative to thrown Jenkins off a rhythm. If he can stay on the outside of Jenkins’ lead jab, he may have a chance her to land the bombs he needs to wobble Jenkins. He’ll be a huge underdog here looking for an upset in Jenkins’ home Australia.

Final Jack Jenkins-Don Shainis Prediction & Pick

I think Dana White’s comments will serve as huge motivation for Jack Jenkins to perform here. I love him to get the win in front of his home fans. The line is juiced, so let’s look for him to finish with his fists.

Final Jack Jenkins-Don Shainis Prediction & Pick: Jack Jenkins (-400); by KO/TKO (+150)