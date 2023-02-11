It’s been over three years since the UFC last hosted an event in Australia. This Saturday, they’ll be back in the land down under as UFC 284 gets underway. The main card action begins in the Light Heavyweight (205lb) Division with a matchup between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield. Don’t miss a second of the action! Check out our UFC odds series for our Crute-Menifield prediction and pick.

Jimmy Crute is coming into this fight at 12-3 during his career. Crute is coming off the back end of two consecutive TKO losses, one of which he injured his leg badly. The Australian prospect has a great MMA skill set, but has had trouble putting it all together in his fights. Looking to be in better shape, he’ll look for a much needed win against “Atomic” Alonzo Menifield. Crute stands 6’2″ with a 74-inch reach.

Alonzo Menifield is coming in with a similar record of 12-3. He’s currently having a good run in the UFC, going 4-1 in his last five fights. His last two fights were impressive TKO victories against Askar Mozharov and Misha Circunov, so Menifield will look to continue his destruction of the light heavyweight division. He’s constantly improving his game and will look to show off some new wrinkles against Crute. Menifield stands 6’0″ with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 284 Odds: Jimmy Crute-Alonzo Menifield Odds

Jimmy Crute: -178

Alonzo Menifield: +150

Over (1.5) rounds: +120

Under (1.5) rounds: -154

How to Watch Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

TV: UFC Pay-Per-View

Stream: ESPN+ UFC PPV, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jimmy Crute Will Win

Jimmy Crute has not looked great in his most recent fights. With a very technical game, Crute has been seen to slow as the fight goes on and wavers on his output the more tired he gets. The biggest flaw in Crute’s game is his inability to cover up and defend against strikes. He has a weak guard and often finds opponents landing through the middle. Getting his hands up will be a huge point of emphasis for Crute as his opponent Menifield likes to land huge shots.

Jimmy Crute’s biggest advantage in this fight will be his jiu-jistu and submission skills. He’s a far better grappler than Menifield and can finish the fight with an array of submissions. To question will be whether Crute can get Menifield to the ground. Training partner Rob Whittaker stated that Crute is in the best shape of his career and is looking very strong ahead of this one. Look for Crute to impose his gameplan on the ground and chase a submission.

Why Alonzo Menifield Will Win

Alonzo Menifield is still coming into his own as a complete mixed martial artist. From a physical standpoint, Menifield is a freak. He looks more like a bodybuilder than a UFC fighter, which has contributed to both successes and shortcomings. His striking isn’t the most polished, but when he’s able to land, he’s got an ability to put the fight away in a hurry. Menifield also has superb takedown defense, a trait that will serve him well against Jimmy Crute.

To win this fight, Menifield will have to be more precise with his shots. He’s usually lucky in landing a few big hooks in exchanges, but will have to concentrate on defense as well against the talented Crute. He’ll have a huge disadvantage on the ground, so it’ll be vital for Menifield to stuff the takedowns and keep Crute standing. The longer they stand, the more chance Menifield has to land the one bomb he needs to win.

Final Jimmy Crute-Alonzo Menifield Prediction & Pick

I predict to see a new and improved Jimmy Crute in this fight. Alonzo Menifield isn’t the most technical fighter, while Crute is very technical. While Menifield has more power, I think the skills of Jimmy Crute will lend him the tough victory in this one. Look for him by submission.

Final Jimmy Crute-Alonzo Menifield Prediction & Pick: Jimmy Crute (-178); by Submission (+270)