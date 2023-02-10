UFC 284 continues its Prelims action on ESPN with another fight of two skilled and evenly matched opponents. Josh Culibao of Australia will stand across the octagon from Armenia’s Melsik Baghdasaryan. Both fighters are exciting strikers looking for fireworks on the feet. The odds makers have this as a coin flip! Check out our UFC odds series for our Culibao-Beghdasaryan prediction and pick.

Josh Cuilbao comes into this contest at 10-1 in his career. He’s faired well in his first four UFC bouts and won a close fight his last time out against a talented fighter in Seung Woo Choi. Culibao has looked better in each one of his recent appearances and will continue to evolve his dangerous boxing. He’ll hope to keep his high striking pace against a worthy opponent in Melsik Baghdasaryan. Josh Culibao stands 5’10” with a 73-inch reach.

Melsik Baghdasaryan is 7-1 in his career and comes in 14 spots below his opponent on the world featherweight rankings. He’s been very impressive since his DWCS contract-earning win, head-kicking Collin Anglin and winning a decision against Bruno Souza. He’s proven to be one of the more dangerous fighters coming out of the Contender Series and would add a huge notch on his resume if he can defeat Culibao in this one. Baghdasaryan stands 5’9″ and has a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 284 Odds: Josh Culibao-Melsik Baghdasaryan Odds

Josh Culibao: -106

Melsik Baghdasaryan: -114

Over (2.5) rounds: -180

Under (2.5) rounds: +140

How to Watch Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN app, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Josh Culibao Will Win

Josh Culibao comes into this contest as a high-volume boxer with precision behind his punches. Culibao likes to throw three and four-strike combinations in rapid succession hoping to land just a few punches. Eventually, his pace and relentless pressure wears on his opponents and opens up finishing opportunities for him. Culibao likes to keep the fight standing and he’ll have a dance partner in Baghdasaryan looking to do the same.

Josh Culibao can win this contest by fighting smart and limiting damage while simultaneously keeping his volume consistent. He carries less power in his shots than his opponent, so Culibao will have to land more often. Baghdasaryan thrives in countering situations, so it’ll be vital for Culibao to land a few shots and get back out of striking range. I believe Culibao is the smarter fighter here and will do just enough the edge Baghdasaryan.

Why Melsik Baghdasaryan Will Win

Melsik Baghdasaryan has been very impressive as a striker and hasn’t had to face a ton of adversity in the UFC thus far. His style often leads him to a fire fight and he’s shown a propensity to get hit by shots. Baghdasaryan, however, takes his shots well and avoids too many instances in which he’s taking more damage in the exchanges. He’s got damaging kicks to the legs and can chop opponents down in a hurry if they don’t take notice.

Baghdasaryan’s biggest advantage here will be his power over Culibao. He’s got the heavier shots and moves better than Culibao does. His bouncy stance will be the perfect counter to Culibao’s walk-down style. Look for Baghdasaryan to eat at the legs early. If he can further limit the mobility of Culibao, he’ll have a huge advantage in being able to get in and out of range. From there, he can land those big shots and hopefully put his opponent away quickly.

Final Josh Culibao-Melsik Baghdasaryan Prediction & Pick

The odds makers have this almost at a coin flip. Both fighters are great on the feet, so expect this one to look more like a traditional Muay Thai match. I give the edge to Culibao ever so slightly because of his volume and defense. He’s also got great cardio and will try to fight harder for longer than Baghdasaryan. With the odds this close, my prediction is for the hometown fighter to get it done.

Final Josh Culibao-Melsik Baghdasaryan Prediction & Pick: Josh Culibao (-106)