The stacked UFC 284 Main Card continues in the Heavyweight Division (265lb) when two massive men take the center of the octagon. Rising Heavyweight Justin Tafa of Australia will take on USA’s Parker Porter in a matchup that is sure to make the canvas shake. Check out our UFC odds series for our Tafa-Porter prediction and pick.

Justin Tafa comes into this fight with a 5-3 record. He’s 2-3 in his UFC bouts and recently lost two fights via decision. In his last fight, however, Tafa was able to land a head kick and KO Henry Hunsucker in the first round of their fight. The performance was impressive and Tafa showed his new and improved game coming into that one. He’ll look to build on his momentum against the veteran Porter in this one. Tafa stands 6’0″ with a 74-inch reach.

Parker Porter is 13-7 in his career with a a 3-2 record in the UFC. The 37-year old fighter has a unique physical build and style of fighting that often stuns his opponents. Porter is wide, wide enough for his opponents to have trouble grabbing a hold of him. His striking is much fast than his body may indicate, so he’ll be looking to stun another opponent in this one. Porter stands 6’0″ with a 75-inch reach.

Why Justin Tafa Will Win

After going on a tough losing skid, Justin Tafa made some changes within his camp and began work with sports psychology. The adjustments seem to have worked since his last time out was a win in true Tafa KO-fashion. Still, the heavyweight from Australia is as game as they come, meaning he’ll usually be willing to eat a few shots just to land his one. We’ve seen Tafa in plenty of fire fights and it’s not exactly a spot him or his opponent want to be in. Tafa has been rocked in his previous fights, but has also been able to land on his opponent.

Justin Tafa will have to pick his shots very carefully against the cautious Porter. His opponent here likes to use foot movement to circle in and out of range. If Tafa starts to throw looping hooks without hitting the target, he could begin to tire out. Against a fighter like Porter, there’s no room for Tafa to gas out at the end of rounds. To have a chance in this close fight, Justin Tafa will have to play his opponents game better than him and stifle the forward pressure of the imposing Porter.

Why Parker Porter Will Win

Parker Porter continues to be a puzzle for many UFC Heavyweights. Physcially, he looks more the part of a construction worker than a professional athlete. However, his body disguises the fact that Porter has exceptionally quick hands and can move around the octagon in a hurry. Much like his opponent Tafa, Porter often has issues finding output during lulls in the fight. He’ll want to be as active as possible in this one to counter the power of Justin Tafa.

Porter can win this fight the same way he’s won his last few – throw consistent shots and continue to pressure forward. Tafa has a tendency to leave his hands down and telegraph looping hooks. When in close, it’ll be advantageous for Porter to land short shots and not overextend. If he can stick to his usually consistent gameplan, Porter should be able to get this win.

Final Justin Tafa-Parker Porter Prediction & Pick

Both of these fighters have similar styles. Justin Tafa has looked great recently, but it worries me how willing he is to stand and trade with his opponent. Parker Porter is very smart in the octagon and will only play to his strengths, which he has the slight edge over Tafa in. The crowd will be deafening, cheering for a Tafa KO, let’s go with him in the prediction.

Final Justin Tafa-Parker Porter Prediction & Pick: Justin Tafa (-124)