Two ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ alumni will square of in the Flyweight (125lb) Division at UFC 284. Newcomers Shannon Ross of Australia and Kleydson Rodrigues of Brazil will meet in the octagon Saturday night for an exciting matchup. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ross-Rodrigues prediction and pick.

Shannon Ross is 13-6 in his career and will be making his UFC debut in this fight. In a rare event, Ross will be fighting for the promotion after having lost his DWCS fight to Vinicius Salvador. Clearly, the matchmakers see something in Ross that gives him the opportunity to step into this bout on shorter notice. He’ll have a massive siding with the fans as the Aussie fights in front of his home crowd. Ross stands 5’6″ with a 66-inch reach.

Kleydson Rodrigues is 7-2 in his short MMA career, but has managed to climb to the No. 38 ranked flyweight in the world. In his debut fight, Rodrigues lost a split decision to CJ Vergara in a fight many thought he won. Nevertheless, he showed his capabilities to go the distance and will look for better luck as the heavy favorite against Shannon Ross. Rodrigues stands 5’6″ with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 284 Odds: Shannon Ross-Kleydson Rodrigues Odds

Shannon Ross: +260

Kleydson Rodrigues: -340

Over (2.5) rounds: -116

Under (2.5) rounds: -110

How to Watch Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN app, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Shannon Ross Will Win

Shannon Ross suffered a tough loss in his DWCS fight. It’s a shock to see he is getting this opportunity after his last time out, but it goes to show that his experience against tough competition goes farther on his resume than his last TKO loss. Ross has good hands and likes to string combinations together. Once he lands, he’s often following it up with more shots down the middle to stun his opponents. His defense will have to be something he focuses on when facing his talented opponent.

Shannon Ross will also have to avoid absorbing as many strikes as he has in previous bouts. While you may get lucky in other promotions, fighters in the UFC have a tendency to hit harder and more precisely. Ross will have to rely on his fundamentals and fight defensively against the active Rodrigues.

Why Kleydson Rodrigues Will Win

Kleydson Rodrigues is a very clean and polished striker. He uses his feet very well and is constantly bouncing in and out of distance. He likes to lead with his jab and mix up shots up top as well as to the body. He times his shots well and is precise when he lands, but his methodical game sometimes lends itself to inactivity. Still, Rodrigues constantly looks to close the distance and is very willing to throw knees up the middle and kicks to the legs.

The question for Kleydson Rodrigues in this one will be his work rate. He slowed a bit towards the end of his last fight which may have cost him the decision. While he does a good job at getting back to his feet, Rodrigues has trouble defending takedowns and can suffer against chain-wrestling. Ground work should almost certainly be a focus point of his camp heading into this one.

Final Shannon Ross-Kleydson Rodrigues Prediction & Pick

Kleydson Rodrigues is the younger fighter here and still evolving as a mixed martial artist. While Ross is a worthy opponent, Rodrigues matches up very well stylistically with his assorted striking. With the line juiced, it may not be a bad option to put Rodrigues in a parlay with some of the other favorites.

Final Shannon Ross-Kleydson Rodrigues Prediction & Pick: Kleydson Rodrigues (-340)