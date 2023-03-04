Jon Jones and Cyril Gane will meet in the main event of UFC 285 in Las Vegas Saturday night, and as they had their final media session and weigh-in, former UFC superstar Conor McGregor crashed the occasion.

While there were none of the hijinks that McGregor has been associated with in the past, he did not have any scheduled business at the weigh-in.

“Bones” Jones, 35, is going to make his heavyweight debut in UFC after three years away from the sport. The noted fighter had been one of the sport’s greatest superstars at the light heavyweight weight level.

Jones weighed in at 248 pounds, approximately 43 more pounds than he weighed as a UFC light heavyweight. Gane is very experienced at the heavyweight level, and he weighed in at 247.5 pounds. Jones and Gane are fighting for the vacant UFC heavyweight title Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Jones greeted McGregor onstage when the interloper came out after the weigh-in. The two men shared a brief conversation, with McGregor saying, “Go on the boy.” Jones replied, “What’s up Conor? Good to see you baby.”

Both Jones (26-1) and Gane (11-1) have exceptional records in the UFC. Jones holds UFC records for the longest unbeaten streak (18), title fight wins (14) and consecutive title defenses (11).

Jon Jones is significantly bigger as a heavyweight than he was as a light heavyweight. While he looks significantly stronger in the chest and shoulders, he no longer had the six-pack abdominal muscles that his fans were used to seeing whenever Jones was in the ring.