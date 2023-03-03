UFC 285 will be live and underway as President Dana White brings another star-studded PayPerView event to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fights will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ with this first matchup in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Argentina’s Esteban Ribovics will square off against Tajikistan’s Loik Radzhabov as both fighters make their UFC debut. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ribovics-Radzhabov prediction and pick.

Esteban Ribovics is undefeated in his MMA career at 11-0 and will be making his debut after winning a contract via TKO on Dana White’s Contender Series. During his run, he was able to start out as a submission artist and tap his opponents, but has lately been getting it done with his hands as he’s finished his last five fights by TKO. He’ll look to continue his hot streak as he takes on a highly-touted prospect stepping in on late notice. Esteban Ribovics stands 5’10” with a 69-inch reach.

Loik Radzhabov is 16-4-1 in his professional career and will be making his UFC debut after securing his most recent win in Khabib’s Eagle FC by way of submission. The well-rounded fighter from Tajikistan was a former PFL No.1 seed and made a lot of noise with his time in the organization. With a ton of experience under his belt, Radzhabov will look to showcase his unique fight style on the biggest stage. He stands 5’8″ and has a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 285 Odds: Esteban Ribovics-Loik Radzhabov Odds

Esteban Ribovics: +210

Loik Radzhabov: -265

Over (2.5) rounds: +108

Under (2.5) rounds: -138

How to Watch Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Esteban Ribovics Will Win

Esteban Ribovics has shown that he has a very well-rounded game and has rightfully earned this fight in the UFC. He fights with a ton of confidence and is willing to stand in the pocket with his opponents. He’s very active on the feet and does a good job of circling out of range. Ribovics is not shy of the grappling exchanges and will engage the clinch if he can get under-hooks. He does his worst damage, however, when he’s backing up and counter striking his opponents’ shots.

Ribovics will be slightly outmatched on the ground in this fight. However, he has decent takedown defense and can mix in creative takedowns of his own. He’ll have to be creative with his striking and mix in an array of kicks to keep Radzhabov from closing the distance. Ribovics is the more pure striker of the two and can win this fight if he continues to be crisp with his attacks while avoiding damage. He’s finished all his fights and will look to do the same here.

Why Loik Radzhabov Will Win

Loik Radzhabov comes into this fight with a solid base from the PFL. He’s a very athletic fighter that looks comfortable and natural in the ring. He works super hard in the gym, according to his teammates, and will welcome heated exchanges in the pocket. Radzhabov has a tendency to start extremely hot and put pressure on his opponents early. It’s worked for the most part, but he’s seen times where his cardio slightly diminishes in the later rounds. He’ll be stepping in on a week’s notice for this fight, so pay attention to his cardio as this one wears on.

Radzhabov will be slightly outsized but will have the experience advantage over his opponent. He trains at a great gym in Kill Cliff FC and has tons of UFC talent at his disposal for training. He’s a very ready prospect and his skills will translate well to the UFC. He matches up closely against Ribovics, but should have a big advantage on the ground in this one.

Final Esteban Ribovics-Loik Radzhabov Prediction & Pick

Loik Radzhabov is a fairly large favorite, which indicates the slight skill discrepancy in this matchup. Radzhabov is bound to be the more aggressive fighter and while he throws hard, he often does so with his head hanging up high. If Ribovics can catch him while backing up, he could very well get a knockout win. There’s also no telling how Radzhabov’s cardio will hold up as this fight wears on. Let’s take a chance with the dog in this one.

Final Esteban Ribovics-Loik Radzhabov Prediction & Pick: Esteban Ribovics (+210)