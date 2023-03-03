The UFC 285 Prelims will open up on ESPN and ESPN+ with a banger of a fight in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” Julian Marquez will face off against “Powerbar” Marc-Andre Barriault in a matchup set to cause some fireworks. Both men will try to impose their wills, don’t miss any of the Prelim action! Check out our UFC odds series for our Marquez-Barriault prediction and pick.

Julian Marquez is now 9-3 in his MMA career and has gone 3-2 in the UFC. In his last five fights, Marquez was able to secure three wins, all by way of submission. He has a dangerous squeeze and will look to bounce back after suffering a rough TKO loss to Gregory Rodrigues in his last fight. He’ll be the slight underdog as he looked to provide another exciting finish. Marquez stands 6’2″ with a 72-inch reach.

Marc-Andre Barriault has a record of 14-6 and has gone 3-5-1 in his time with the UFC. After starting his UFC stint at 0-3, Barriault was able to string some good performances together and alternate losses with wins. He proves to be a tough opponent and has taken the role of a sort of gatekeeper for the division, testing rising talent before they face the top ranks. He’ll look to silence the noise and continue his winning against Marquez. Barriault stands 6’1″ and has a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Julian Marquez-Marc-Andre Barriault Odds

Julian Marquez: +124

Marc-Andre Barriault: -152

Over (2.5) rounds: +118

Under (2.5) rounds: -150

How to Watch Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Julian Marquez Will Win

Julian Marquez started off very hot in the UFC and was involved in some exciting fights. He’s a great personality outside of the octagon and fights with a lot of enthusiasm. He has a wild style and is willing to throw hard during heated exchanges. He tends to look his punches and hang his chin in the air, but it can be devastating if he lands. Marquez is also a very competent wrestler and has seen his most success when chasing submissions.

To win this fight, Marquez will have to be much more disciplined in the past and protect his chin. Barriault will march forward with his jab, so Marquez will have to be active in moving his feet and getting out of range. He’ll need to keep his shots tight and not overextend on his opponent’s counter shots. These two are matched well in the wrestling, so look for Marquez to try and land the bigger shots on the feet.

Why Marc-Andre Barriault Will Win

Marc-Andre Barriault has been anything but consistent in the UFC, but shows a great game when he’s fighting his style. He’s very fundamental in the way he fights behind his jab. He’s throwing a punch behind every action and constantly wearing on his opponent’s chin. He also has a pretty good takedown defense at 61% as he’s stingy with his sprawling techniques and invites the clinch. Barriault is very dangerous with knees and elbows from in close and can do a ton of damaged when tied up on the fence.

Barriault will have to crowd Marquez and keep his hands up to win this fight. Marquez doesn’t like to be backed up and it forces him to throw hard counter shots. If Barriault can avoid getting hit, he’ll be able to pour on enough offense to eventually hurt Marquez. He’ll be at a slight disadvantage on the ground, so look for Barriault to avoid getting stuck under Marquez and his top pressure.

Final Julian Marquez-Marc-Andre Barriault Prediction & Pick

This will prove to be a close matchup as both of these fighters are good in the same areas, but get it done differently. Julian Marquez will prove to throw the bigger shots while Barriault will try to beat him with pace and fundamentals. Marquez can win this fight with a submission or knockout, but Barriault’s defense and chin will carry him through in this one. Let’s take the small favorite on the moneyline.

Final Julian Marquez-Marc-Andre Barriault Prediction & Pick: Marc-Andre Barriault (-152)