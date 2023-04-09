Israel Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title from his longtime rival Alex Pereira with an incredible knockout at UFC 287 in Miami, FL — and Jake Paul was loving it.

Paul posted a video of he and a few friends reacting to the spectacular knockout on Saturday night.

“So happy for Israel Adesanya,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

The 33-year-old Adesanya sent the 35-year-old Pereira to the octagon with two brutal right hands, avenging three previous defeats at the hands of his nemesis in the process.

He lost twice in kickboxing in 2016 and 2017, and again at UFC 281 last November, in which he was knocked out.

“I hope every one of you can feel this level of happiness for one time in your life,” said Adesanya after the remarkable win, per BBC Sport. “But guess what – you’ll never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something in your life. When they knock you down, if you stay down you will never get that resolve. Fortify your mind and feel this level of happiness. I’m blessed to feel this again and again and again.”

Adesanya transitioned full-time to MMA in 2017, going on to become the UFC middleweight champion in 2019, while defending the unified belt five times.

With the win, he becomes a two-time middleweight champion, while also inflicting the first defeat of Pereira’s five-fight UFC career.

“I told you the hunter is now the hunted. Thank you for beating me because beating me made me a better fighter, a better person” said Adesanya afterwards. “In this camp I didn’t [mess] around. If you know me I like to vacation but I stayed on the grind and I put myself through it.”

It’s a great storyline for Israel Adesanya to overcome the adversity and defeat his bitter rival at UFC 287, and Jake Paul is one of many who was absolutely hyped about it.