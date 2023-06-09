UFC 289 Odds: Best Underdog and Prop Plays of the Week

Nate Landwehr (+205) vs. Dan Ige

Make no mistake – Dan Ige is certainly the better boxer coming into this fight and can win convincingly if he can keep the fight at a comfortable range. If he's able to pick and pop his shots for three rounds, Ige will be the one landing more damage. However, Ige struggles when his opponents get in his face and crowd his space. This is where Nate Landwehr thrives and it could break Ige's spirit to see Landwehr marching forward for all three rounds. While Ige had a lot of success in his last fight, Landwehr is on a special run right now and he's fighting with a ton of confidence. If he's able to mix in his wrestling, he'll have a huge advantage in being able to hold Ige down. Let's take Landwehr with the plus money as he's locked-in on getting his fourth straight win.

Mike Malott to Win in Round 2 (+500)

The UFC may be setting Mike Malott up with the chance for an exciting finish in front of his Canadian fans with this one. He'll be the better fighter between his opponent Adam Fugitt and he's mentioned numerous times that he'll be going out there to have fun and bring the violence. All of Malott's nine wins, including his two in the UFC, have finished in the first round. He brings intensity from the opening bell and it's clear that this fight will be no different. Conventional wisdom would be to take the Canadian in the first round, but let's instead take the value and bet Malott in the second round. He'll want to give his home fans a show and one round may not be enough. Additionally, Fugitt is a tough customer and won't be easy to put away. Look for Malott to turn up the heat and get this finish early in the second.

Charles Oliveira Wins in Round 3 (+1300) / Beneil Dariush Wins in Round 3 (+1200)

This is one of the wilder bets we have, but it doesn't seem too far-fetched when looking at the stylistic matchup between these two. Both me are evenly matched on the ground with Oliveira favoring offensive jiu-jitsu and Dariush being more defensive. Dariush has the advantage on the feet with his slick boxing, but Oliveira is much more aggressive and can press the action. This fight has a high likelihood of ending in the first round with how Oliveira fought during his title run. However, I think we may see a more measure Charles Oliveira this time around. Beneil Dariush will wait for the fight to come to him, so expect there to be a feeling-out process to start this fight. With the amount of damage these two can inflict, don't be surprised if a finish comes late in the third round for either guy.

Irene Aldana (+260) vs. Amanda Nunes

Believe me, nothing is more foolish is women's MMA than betting against the absolute GOAT in Amanda Nunes. However, there;s no question that she hasn't been the same Lioness we've all seen dominate the MMA landscape. She looked human against Julianna Pena and admitted that she was close to retirement following the loss. As soon as a fighter mentions retirement like that, it becomes shaky to back them from a betting standpoint. Aldana, on the other hand, is hungrier than ever for this opportunity and seems to be riding the Mexican wave of momentum in the MMA, looking to be the country's fourth active UFC Champion. If Nunes shows up and looks like her usual self, this fight will be over quickly. However, if Aldana can channel her Mexican fighting spirit and not back down from the challenge, she could walk away as the new Champion.