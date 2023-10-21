UFC 294 is live and underway on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View as the action continues from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. With the Prelims now behind us, the fights were capped off by an awesome feature fight of the night. Budding star Muhammad Mokaev took on veteran Tim Elliott in a back and forth fight that ultimately saw Mokaev notch an awesome finish in the final minutes of the fight. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Ranked Flyweight and rising prospect Muhammad Mokaev met with ranked veteran Tim Elliott for a Flyweight bout on the UFC 294 Prelims. Mokaev came in as the -400 betting favorite, but faced significant adversity throughout the fight. Elliott had him in several submission attempts, but the self-proclaimed “unsubmittable” Mokaev was able to squeeze his way out of each one.

Tim Elliott also did a good job of stuffing Mokaev's takedown attempts while throwing knees to the head up the middle. However, he threw one too many and caught Mokaev a few times while he was grounded, causing stoppages during the fight. After Elliott won favorable position on the ground, Mokaev reversed the position with a clean wrestling scramble and went to work with his jiu-jitsu.

Muhammad Mokaev submits Tim Elliott in the third round 😤 #UFC294 (via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/vjGgFUHmvp — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 21, 2023

After reversing position, Mokaev quickly put his head on the other side of Elliott's and went to pass his guard. In the mount, Mokaev immediately locked up Elliott's head and arm in a triangle, finishing it almost immediately once he began to step over. After several lackluster decision wins, Mokaev was surely happy to notch yet another submission win.

This marks Muhammad Mokaev's tenth-straight win overall and fifth-straight UFC win as he remains undefeated. It also marks his sixth win by submission as he'll likely be ranked in the top-10 after this fight. At just 23 years old, he's shaping up to be the next problem at 125 pounds.

