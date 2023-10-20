UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volaknovski 2 is underway from Abu Dhabi as we bring you another prediction and pick for this next Main Card bout, taking place in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. No. 11 ranked Ikram Aliskerov of Russia will take on Brazilian Warlley Alves in an all-out war. Check out our UFC odds series for our Aliskerov-Alves prediction and pick.

Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) has gone 1-0 in the UFC since earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. Following an impressive debut win over Phil Hawes in which he earned a first-round knockout, Aliskerov was originally slated to fight Nassourdine Imavov for this upcoming bout. A cancellation two weeks out forced Alves into this spot as Aliskerov looks to continue climbing the ranks as a massive betting favorite. He stands 6'0″ with a 76-inch reach.

Warlley Alves (14-6) has gone 8-6 in his stint with the UFC since 2014. He's currently 2-3 in his last five fights and comes in off the heels of back-to-back losses. Typically a welterweight, Alves will make the short notice jump up a weight class as we see him fight closer to his natural weight. His last bout was a split decision loss to Nicolas Dalby which many saw go in Alves' favor. He stands 5'11” with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 294 Odds: Ikram Aliskerov-Warlley Alves Odds

Ikram Aliskerov: -625

Warlley Alves: +455

Over 1.5 rounds: +145

Under 1.5 rounds: -190

How to Watch Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

TV: ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Ikram Aliskerov Will Win

Ikram Aliskerov has been all the rage since his explosion onto the UFC scene. He impressed at DWCS with a first-round submission win and made his debut against an established middleweight in Phil Hawes, to which he dismantled quickly in the first round once again. He's a fearsome striker and it seems as though he hits twice as hard as all of his opponents. Aliskerov is also very active with his leg kicks and can do a ton of damage if he lands clean to the body. He's a dominant wrestler and has five wins by submission while never getting submitted himself. He's only been KO'd once and brings a very solid defensive game into this fight with Alves.

Ikram Aliskerov has a very favorable style in this fight with Alves in the fact that he is much more technical and has better defense on the feet. Warlley Alves is wildly inconsistent in his output and while he looks like a world-beater in some of his fights, he often leaves a lot to be desired in his other performances. For Aliskerov, following his usual game plan and setting up his strikes to the body early will be key. If he can stay patient, he should prove the betting lines correct and show that he's the much better all-around fighter.

Why Warlley Alves Will Win

Warlley Alves has hit a bad patch of fights in his last two performances, so hopefully this switch in weight classes will bring him some luck. He won't have to worry about cutting weight last minute, which should help his chin for this fight. He was knocked out by Jeremiah Wells just two fights ago, so it'll be imperative for Alves to focus on his defense and not get caught in this fight. He's very aggressive when marching forward and being first in the exchanges while keeping his arm guard high. If Alves can continue to keep a strong guard and frustrate Aliskerov, it'll open the door for him to land a few power shots of his own.

To have success in this fight, Warlley Alves will have to come out like a man with nothing to lose and fight with reckless abandon. He's in this spot on short notice and a win here could propel his career in the right direction, so he doesn't have much to lose by selling out and trying to get a finish in this fight. Being closer to his natural weight, we should see an increase in the power of his shots, which could spell trouble for Aliskerov is Alves is able to land clean. Look for him to throw some massive haymakers in the opening stages of this fight.

Final Ikram Aliskerov-Warlley Alves Prediction & Pick

Warlley Alves is the type of fighter that is able to make any fight interesting with the way he presses forward and throws wild offense. It hasn't worked for him lately, but we've seen him have success against other strikers in the welterweight division. This move up in weight could be a problem for Alves and the size advtnage Aliskerov will have on him. Ultimately, Aliskerov will control the striking exchanges and he'll have a stern advantage in the grappling. Look for Aliskerov to dominate in most aspects as his defense carries him through to a win.

Final Ikram Aliskerov-Warlley Alves Prediction & Pick: Ikram Aliskerov (-625); OVER 1.5 Rounds (+145)