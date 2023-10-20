UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 continues on the main card with the featured bout in the light heavyweight division between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker. Ankalaev is coming off a split draw in his first-ever light heavyweight title fight against the former champion Jan Blachowicz meanwhile, Walker is coming off three straight wins and is looking for the biggest win of his career in this matchup at UFC 294. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ankalaev-Walker prediction and pick.

Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) was looking like he was on his way to winning his first UFC light heavyweight championship only for the fight against Jan Blachowicz to be a controversial split draw. This is the first fight since that fight at UFC 282 which happened 10 months ago as he looks to get back into the win column in hopes of getting another title shot with a win against Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker (21-7) has looked much improved ever since his move to SBG Ireland as he has now won three straight fights coming into this fight at UFC 294. He will be looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Magomed Ankalaev in a possible No. one contender fight this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 294 Odds: Magomed Ankalaev-Johnny Walker Odds

Magomed Ankalaev: -360

Johnny Walker: +285

Over 1.5 Rounds: -166

Under 1.5 Rounds: +130

How to Watch Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Magomed Ankalaev Will Win

Magomed Ankalaev was a controversial split draw away from winning his first light heavyweight championship with the UFC. After getting his legs badly beaten up against Blachowicz, he took time to heal and is now back in the light heavyweight title picture just 10 months later. He gets to take on the surging Johnny Walker at UFC 294 in an attempt to secure his second shot at UFC gold.

Ankalaev has always had the tools to become a world champion and he was just short in his first bid but now he gets a second chance of getting back into title contention this weekend. He had to resort to his grappling to neutralize the striking of Blachowicz in his last fight and most likely will have to do the same here against Walker. Walker will be most dangerous on the feet and at distance so it will be best for Ankalaev to utilize his grappling to yet another boring but dominant decision en route to his second title shot.

Why Johnny Walker Will Win

Johnny Walker has made a ton of improvements since his back-to-back losses against Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. He has been more patient with his striking and has improved drastically with his grappling. His newfound success will be put to the test when he takes on his stiffest competition to date this weekend at UFC 294.

Walker will need to take a page out of the Blachowicz handbook and utilize calf kicks a ton in this fight as Ankalaev doesn't do well checking them. As well he will also need to utilize his long reach to keep Ankalaev at bay as he attempts to close the distance and take this fight to the mat. If Walker can keep this fight on the feet and at his preferred range he has a legitimate shot to score the upset and stake came as the next contender for the light heavyweight championship.

Final Magomed Ankalaev-Johnny Walker Prediction & Pick

These two light heavyweight contenders will be coming out of the gate swinging heavy looking to get the knockout which will provide for some great action for the fight fans in this one. Ankalaev was so close to UFC gold he could taste it only to have a horrible judge's scorecards end the fight in a split draw. He had the perfect gameplan against Blachowicz where he dominated him on the mat when things got dicey on the feet, where it got very dicey on the feet. It was so dicey on the feet that someone like Walker could replicate the type of success that Blachowicz had as long as he could keep the fight on the feet. Ultimately, Ankalaev will attempt to land his calf kicks and his strikes on the feet until he can get in range to attempt takedowns but it will be Walker who will surprise Ankalaev by defending the takedowns and scrambling back to his feet then knocking out Ankalaev midway through the fight and staking claim as the next contender for the light heavyweight title.

Johnny Walker (+285), Under 1.5 Rounds (+130)