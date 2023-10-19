UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 continues on the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Victoria Dudakova and Jinh Yu Frey. Dudakova made the most of her UFC debut winning by TKO and has now won all seven of her professional fights meanwhile, Frey is searching for a win badly after dropping each of her last three fights as she comes into this matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Dudakova-Frey prediction and pick.

Victoria Dudakova (7-0) is coming off a big debut win in which her opponent gruesomely broke her arm while trying to post on the mat to defend a takedown. While we didn't get to see much of Dudakova in that fight she was still able to walk away with the UFC debut victory and she will be looking to make an even bigger impression in her second fight inside the octagon when she takes on Jinh Yu Frey at UFC 294 this weekend.

Jinh Yu Frey (11-9) was the former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion before making her UFC debut back in June 2020. She started her career going 2-2 but now as dropped three straight fights as she comes into a do-or-die situation where she must come away with a victory if she wants to continue her UFC career. She will take on Victoria Dudakova in hopes of proving the doubters wrong taking the ‘0' from her record and keeping her UFC career alive.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 294 Odds: Victoria Dudakova-Jinh Yu Frey Odds

Victoria Dudakova: -535

Jinh Yu Frey: +400

Over 2.5 Rounds: -200

Under 2.5 Rounds: +154

How to Watch Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Victoria Dudakova Will Win

Victoria Dudakova was one of the top strawweight prospects when she came into her shot on the Contender Series last season and she made the most of it with a hard-fought win to then receive a contract with the UFC. She was then able to do one better and win in her UFC debut albeit not the way she wanted to but a win is a win. Dudakova now gets the chance to really showcase her abilities against a veteran in this sport Jinh Yu Frey.

Frey has been an MMA fighter for quite some time now and is getting up there in age and it truly has shown over her last three consecutive losses. These younger fighters have just been able to outwork her which is right in the wheelhouse of Dudakova. She's a workhorse and pushes a relentless pace that is hard to match and if she is able to keep that intensity and that high pace throughout the fight she can shine in this fight and really make a name for herself.

Why Jinh Yu Frey Will Win

Jinh Yu Frey was already on the older side of the spectrum when she made her UFC debut at 35 years old. She has been around the combat sports scene for quite a while and has fought primarily under the Invicta FC banner becoming their Atomweight Champion in the process. Unfortunately, that same success she had over there didn't translate to the UFC as she is sitting with a 2-5 UFC record as she comes into this fight dropping each of her last three fights.

She takes on undefeated and rising prospect Victoria Dudakova who possesses some good skills, especially in the grappling but is still a bit green on the feet. That is where someone like Frey who has a wealth of experience can take full advantage of against the young up-and-coming fighter. She can score the major upset if she is able to keep this fight on the feet and at her preferred range.

Final Victoria Dudakova-Jinh Yu Frey Prediction & Pick

This should be a good scrap between these two strawweight competitors. Frey is looking like she is on her last legs in her career and has slowed down mightily from her time in Invicta FC to now. She now draws a terrible matchup against Dudakova who has the grappling to stifle Frey which has troubled her in her multiple previous fights.

Ultimately, it's up to Frey to do her best to keep this fight on the feet but it will be Dudakova who will be relentless with the takedowns and once she is able to get the fight there she will keep Frey on her back for the majority of the fight as she rides out the fight in top control with ground and pound to secure her eighth victory and her second inside the octagon.

Final Victoria Dudakova-Jinh Yu Frey Prediction & Pick: Victoria Dudakova (-535), Over 2.5 Rounds (-200)