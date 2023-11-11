UFC 295 is live from Madison Square Garden and featherweight contender Jamall Emmers kicked off the fight card a sensational 49-second KO.

The UFC heads to New York City for a stacked PPV event UFC 295 which takes place at Madison Square Garden. This event is headlined by the two best light heavyweight contenders former light heavyweight champion and No. 1 ranked Jiri Prochazka taking on the former middleweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight championship.

This fight card started off with a bang after Jamall Emmers emphatically knocked out New Yorker Dennis Buzukja in front of his home crowd.

Unfortunately for Emmers, he missed the featherweight limit by one pound which means he isn't up for a performance bonus. If he made his contracted weight of 146 pounds he would have certainly been in the running for a bonus after that stellar performance that saw him knockout Buzukja in just 49 seconds of the first round.

Emmers was coming off a controversial split decision loss in his last fight at UFC on ABC 5 against Jack Jenkins and being able to get back on track in a big way really helps him get some momentum as he comes into his next upcoming fight. He has been on the wrong end of some controversial decisions and blunders inside the octagon and being able to be victorious at UFC 295 could really turn the tides in his UFC career.

This PPV event is honestly one of, if not the most stacked event of 2023 and there is a ton more to get excited about coming up. We still have the main event for the light heavyweight championship ready to go and we also have the interim heavyweight championship on the line between the No. 2 ranked contender Sergei Pavlovich and the No. 4 ranked contender Tom Aspinall. This is one fight card you will not want to miss, check it out live on ESPN+!