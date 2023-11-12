UFC 295 has continued on the prelims with a lightweight fight that had Jared Gordon dropping and finishing Mark Madsen in the first round.

UFC 295 continued on the preliminary card with exciting fights leading up to the second finish of the night. Jared Gordon went toe-to-toe with Olympic Silver Medalist Mark Madsen and emphatically knocked him in the closing second of round number one.

Mark Madsen came to fight, coming out guns blazing in the opening moments of the fight really pushing the pace and bringing the fight to Gordon. This was very uncharacteristic of him but it could've been the gameplan that was set for him by head coach Firas Zahabi from Tri-Star MMA who Madsen started training for the second half of this fight camp.

Gordon did what he does best and that is to weather the early storm and pick it up as the fight progresses. He was able to defend the grappling exchanges as well as roll with the punches on the feet. Then he picked up the pace and brought the fight to Madsen starting to tee off on him in the closing minutes of round one.

Gordon started landing short shots and uppercuts in the clinch that seemed to do damage before they ended up clinched up against the cage. That is where the ending sequence happened where Gordon landed a combination of uppercut, elbow, and right hand that eventually dropped Madsen and that's where Gordon finished the job with a flurry of punches until the referee jumped in and called the fight.

It was a very impressive performance for Gordon after all the controversy he's been apart of over the last year and this puts him on track for another high-profile matchup and maybe a top-15 ranked opponent. There is still a ton of fights left like the light heavyweight and interim heavyweight titles on the line, don't miss the rest of this historic PPV event!