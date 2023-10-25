With the news of Jon Jones out of his main event heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic, Dana White announces that Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will battle it out for the interim heavyweight title fight as the new co-main event for UFC 295. Pavlovich is the current No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender who has won six straight fights with all six coming by first-round knockout and No. 4 ranked heavyweight Tom Aspinall who has won nine out of his last 10 fights.

After the announcement was made the opening betting lines dropped courtesy of BetOnline and Tom Aspinall is the surprising slight favorite in this matchup.

The opening lines for the new co-main event between No. 2 Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Tom Aspinall for the interim Heavyweight championship at UFC 295 have dropped courtesy of @betonline_ag #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/brAKKmNjXr — Garrett Kerman (@FightAnalystLLC) October 25, 2023

This comes as a shock after how dominant Sergei Pavlovich has been during his torrid run to a title shot. After taking his first professional loss to Alistair Overeem, he took time off to progress as a fighter and then he's been a man on a mission ever since never seeing round two during his six-fight winning streak.

On the other hand, we have Tom Aspinall who's just been as dominant as Pavlovich during his run to a title shot. He is now 6-1 in his UFC career with his lone loss coming against Curtis Blaydes where he tore his ACL in the opening minute of the fight. He has won nine out of his last 10 fights with all 13 of his wins coming inside the distance.

This is a very intriguing heavyweight matchup as they are arguably the best that each other has come to face at this stage of their careers. Pavlovich has yet to face a fighter who's as well-rounded as Tom Aspinall in his 19-fight professional career and Aspinall hasn't faced anyone that's remotely as dangerous as Pavlovich during his time as a professional fighter.

UFC 295 is going to be a stacked event with the new main event fight for the light heavyweight championship between No. 1 ranked Jiri Prochazka and No. 3 ranked Alex Pereira to go alongside the new co-main event for the interim heavyweight championship. This fight a fight card that you will not want to miss on November 11th at Madison Square Garden and on ESPN + PPV.