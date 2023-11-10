UFC 295 continues on the prelims with a fight between Dennis Buzukja and Jamall Emmers. Check out our UFC odds series for our Buzukja-Emmers prediction.

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira kicks off the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between Dennis Buzukja and Jamall Emmers. Buzukja had a tough go in his short notice debut fight against Sean Woodson losing via unanimous decision meanwhile, Emmers was on the losing end of a controversial decision in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Buzukja-Emmers prediction and pick.

Dennis Buzukja (11-3) attempted to get a contract on two seasons of the Contender Series but ultimately didn't impress enough to get signed after a win on season 6. He went back to the regional scene to win three straight fights with back-to-back finishes which gave him the opportunity for a short notice shot after three opponents fell through against Sean Woodson. He is now searching for his first victory with a full fight camp as he takes on Jamlla Emmers in front of his home crowd of New York at UFC 295.

Jamall Emmers (19-7) has now alternated wins and losses all throughout his UFC career. He is coming off a rather egregious split decision loss to Jack Jenkins in his last fight. Emmers honestly looked the best he ever has, dictating the pace of the fight and seemed to be beating Jenkins to the punch doing the most damage. Ultimately, it wasn't enough to get the job done and he's going to really need to bring the fight to Dennis Buzukja this weekend to keep his UFC hopes alive.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 295 Odds: Dennis Buzukja-Jamall Emmers Odds

Dennis Buzukja: +210

Jamall Emmers: -258

Over 2.5 Rounds: -238

Under 2.5 Rounds: +180

How to Watch Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Dennis Buzukja Will Win

Dennis Buzukja had a really tough fight in his debut on short notice. Sean Woodson is particularly hard with a full fight camp let alone just two days or so notice. Good thing for Buzukja is that Jamall Emmers fights nothing like Woodson even though he will have the height and reach advantages in this fight much like Woodson did.

Buzukja is at his best when he is able to be the aggressor, push forward, and mix it up on the feet and on the mat. He has heavy hands when he is throwing his strikes in range and he has good wrestling with a good submission game to stifle Emmers on the mat. As long as he can be the one that is dictating where this fight takes place and he is at his preferred range, he can land his strikes and make Emmers make yet another mental mistake as he's done in numerous fights in the past.

Why Jamall Emmers Will Win

Jamall Emmers seemingly should have a lot better record than his 17-7 record suggests. He arguably beat Giga Chikadze back in his UFC debut in March 2020 and also Jack Jenkins just this past June. Unfortunately for him, the judges don't take kindly to his fighting style and that could be because he sometimes doesn't have enough urgency when he fights.

He was doing well against Jenkins, utilizing his long range attacks like his jab and front kicks to keep him at the end of his punches but he wasn't doing enough damage in the eyes of the judges. Emmers has the ability to win this fight if he can keep Buzukja at kicking range while pressing forward like he did against Jenkins. The way that Buzukja had trouble with the length of Woodson could also happen here in this fight if Emmers keep it that way.

Final Dennis Buzukja-Jamall Emmers Prediction & Pick

This should be a good scrap to kick off the prelims between these two featherweight hopefuls. This betting line seems a bit too wide for my liking to go ahead and back Jamall Emmers. He makes too many mental mistakes and has lost way too many close split decisions to place money on him. Buzukja on the other hand gets another crack at impressing the UFC when he gets in there in front of his home crowd. Expect him to be a lot less timid and actually press the envelope in this fight against a lot less inferior strike in Jamall Emmers. As long as Buzukja can be the one who is coming forward that pace and pressure will wear on Emmers and he can get the nod on the judges' scorecards.

Final Dennis Buzukja-Jamall Emmers Prediction & Pick: Dennis Buzukja (+215), Over 2.5 Rounds (-238)