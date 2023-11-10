UFC 295 Prelims continue with a fight between Tabatha Ricci and Loopy Godinez. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ricci-Godinez prediction.

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira continues on the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Tabatha Ricci and Loopy Godinez. Ricci is coming off her fourth consecutive victory inside the octagon when she comes into this matchup this weekend meanwhile, Godinez is riding a three-fight winning streak as she searches for her fourth win in a row as she steps into the octagon this weekend at UFC 295. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ricci-Godinez prediction and pick.

Tabatha Ricci (9-1) got the best win of her career when she dominated longtime UFC flyweight competitor Gillian Robertson across 15 full minutes inside the octagon. She was able to mix it up on the feet and on the mat essentially beating Robertson everywhere the fight takes place. That confidence should help her as she takes that next step up in competition when she takes on Loppy Godinez this weekend live in Madison Square Garden.

Loopy Godinez (11-3) is riding a three-fight winning streak coming into a high-profile matchup against another up-and-coming prospect. She is looking to close out the year undefeated with four straight wins making her the most active strawweight competitor in the division as she attempts to climb the ranks to become a world champion.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 295 Odds: Tabatha Ricci-Loopy Godinez Odds

Tabatha Ricci: +142

Loopy Godinez: -170

Over 2.5 Rounds: -410

Under 2.5 Rounds: +290

How to Watch Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Tabatha Ricci Will Win

Tabatha Ricci has looked sensational during her time in the UFC. Her lone loss was when she took on future women's flyweight title contender Manon Fiorot who was more than twice her size on short notice. Since then she has rattled off four straight wins winning all four in dominating fashion.

Ricci will put her winning streak on the line as she takes on her stiffest competition to date in the strawweight division when she takes on Loopy Godinez. Ricci does her best work on the mat as she is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt but she has progressed in her striking making her a much more well-rounded fighter as she comes into this matchup. This seems like a fight where Ricci can really impress a lot of people if she can get things going with her striking early before she attempts to take this fight to the mat. It's up to Ricci to dictate where this fight takes place and if she can do it then she can make it five wins in a row.

Why Loopy Godinez Will Win

Loopy Godinez dropped two of her first three fights with the promotion with her debut being an egregious split decision loss to Jessica Penne. Since then she has won five out of her last six with her lone loss coming against a veteran in the division Angela Hill. However, during her time within the division, she has wins over Loma Lookboonmee, Cynthia Calvillo, and Emily Ducote.

The Canadian U23 wrestling champion very much looked the part of a future title contender if she could blend in her fantastic wrestling along with her strikes much like she did against Elise Reed. She looked like a woman on a mission in that fight with Reed and brought the fight to her, slamming her to the mat on more than one occasion eventually sinking in the rear-naked choke to get the finish. In this fight against Tabatha Ricci, she seems well-suited to get the win on the feet than on the mat as she's shown more pop in her strikes and better movement on the feet. If Godinez can mix in her attacks on the feet and on the mat she can keep the train chugging along to get her fourth win in a row in 2023.

Final Tabatha Ricci-Loopy Godinez Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic matchmaking by the UFC pitting two of the best young strawweight prospects against one another to see who the real contender is. Ricci has really looked the part ever since she was able to go back to her normal weight class as she rattled off four straight victories. She possesses some power in her hands and she's an absolute wizard on the mat. With that said, she could potentially have met her match here in the strawweight division against Loopy Godinez.

Godinez has more pop in her strikes, has better movement on the feet, and is an exceptional wrestler who can dictate whether this fight will stay standing or hit the mat. The only point where things could get dicey if Godinez happens to get caught in a scramble but if she is able to dictate where this fight takes place Godinez should be able to outwork and overwhelm Ricci to a unanimous decision victory.

Final Tabatha Ricci-Loopy Godinez Prediction & Pick: Loopy Godinez (-170), Over 2.5 Rounds (-410)