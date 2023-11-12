The UFC interim heavyweight championship has been wrapped around the waist of Tom Aspinall after brutally knocking out Sergei Pavlovich.

The time finally came for the interim heavyweight champion fight in the co-main event between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich. Many believed this fight would not make it out of the first round and boy were they right!

TOM ASPINALL KNOCKS OUT PAVLOVICH ON TWO WEEKS NOTICE #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/rAzMi1TFoa — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023

Things started off hot right off the bat with Pavlovich connecting a very heavy right hand to Aspinall's chin but surprisingly Aspinall took the punch and kept it moving. He did what most others weren't able to do after getting hit by Pavlovich and that was to move after getting hit.

All six of Pavlovich's previous opponents got hit and would stand there shell-shocked as another heavy hand came their way which normally would be the knockout blow. Aspinall is such a seasoned striker having trained with the likes of the lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury that he knew what he needed to do to stay composed and land the kill shot.

As Aspinall rose through the ranks, many believed he was the next big thing coming from the United Kingdom and they were certainly right. He is a very well-rounded mixed martial artist who has the ability to beat the opposition no matter where the fight goes. Aspinall has experience in professional boxing and he is a legitimate threat on the mat as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

It's going to be interesting to see how Aspinall will do against the top of the division as he will be awaiting the winner between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic in the later portion of 2024. The sky is the limit for Tom Aspinall's future in the heavyweight division. The UK fans have themselves a real gem inside and outside of the octagon and his career will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout his journey.