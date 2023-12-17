Colby Covington continues to talk trash to Leon Edwards even after losing at UFC 296.

UFC 296 was one of the more entertaining cards this year, however, the main event was a bit lackluster. Mainly due to Colby Covington simply not engaging as much as fans thought he would. It was an emotional bout for Leon Edwards though, especially after Covington made comments about his father who was murdered roughly 19 years ago.

The welterweight champ fought back tears after securing his belt while talking about the things Colby Covington had said. After losing the bout, Covington decided to double down on his previous comments, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

“After the bout, Covington said he didn't regret his remarks from the news conference, bringing up Edwards' father's alleged criminal past. ‘Why would I feel bad for a criminal?' Covington said.”

At this point, nobody should expect anything less when it comes to Colby Covington. There's trash talk, and then there's taking it too far. It's a trend that's becoming more normal in combat sports these days. The trash talking goes well beyond what it should be. That's basically how Covington became a popular name in the UFC to begin with.

Leon Edwards' father passed away back when Edwards was just 13 years old. His dad was shot and murdered in a London night club. The UFC welterweight champ notoriously got involved in gang violence growing up as a child. But he used MMA as a way to escape that life. So, it's no wonder why Edwards was so emotional after defeating Colby Covington.

UFC 296 was very clearly a big moment for Edwards. Maybe one day fighters will stop going so far with the trash talk one day. Until then, we're going to continue to have guys like Colby Covington just talk nonsense every week.