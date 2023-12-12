In the lead-up to UFC 296, the anticipation is building as Leon Edwards gears up for his second welterweight title defense vs Colby Covington

In the lead-up to UFC 296, the anticipation is building as Leon Edwards gears up for his second welterweight title defense vs Colby Covington, reported by mmafighting. On the initial episode of UFC 296 Embedded, Edwards, along with his team, is deep in preparation mode in Las Vegas.

The welterweight champion is leaving no stone unturned, expressing his clear intent: “I am going in there for the finish; if it's not a finish, it's not good enough.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Thompson takes on a different role as he plays the part of a bus driver for his karate students in South Carolina. Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is in the final stages of his training camp in Florida, putting the finishing touches on his preparations. Brandon Royval, on the other hand, opts for a unique way to blow off some steam—ice skating adds a refreshing twist to his routine.

In the midst of all this, rising star Paddy Pimblett takes a moment to connect with a fan, highlighting the fan-friendly nature of the sport. As the fighters go about their respective pre-fight rituals, Colby Covington offers a glimpse into his accommodations at an Airbnb, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at his preparations.

With each episode of UFC 296 Embedded offering fans an insider's view into the fighters' lives leading up to the event, the excitement continues to build. The focus on Leon Edwards' determination for a decisive finish adds an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming welterweight clash. As fight night approaches, fans can expect more insights into the fighters' journeys, setting the stage for an electrifying event.