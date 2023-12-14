UFC 296 continues with a fight between Martin Buday and Shamil Gaziev. Check out our UFC odds series for our Buday-Gaziev prediction.

Martin Buday (13-1) has now won all four of his fights in the UFC after getting signed off the Contender Series in 2021. He was able to finish Josh Parisian via first-round kimura back in August as he looked to keep his undefeated UFC record intact when he took on an undefeated Russian prospect Shamil Gaziev at UFC 296.

Shamil Gaziev (11-0) solidified his contract when he submitted Greg Velasco in round one of the Contender Series back in September. He puts his undefeated record on the line when he takes on fellow Contender Series alumni Martin Buday this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 296 Odds: Martin Buday-Shamil Gaziev Odds

Martin Buday: -142

Shamil Gaziev: +120

Over 1.5 rounds: -190

Under 1.5 rounds: +145

Why Martin Buday Will Win

Martin Buday exceeded most expectations when he came into the UFC through the Contender Series. He is now 4-0 in the biggest promotion after securing his contract with a first-round knockout on the Contender Series. Buday most recently submitted Josh Parisian in round one to set up this matchup with promotional newcomer Shamil Gaziev.

Gaziev, much like Buday, got secured his contract with a win on the Contender Series. He is an undefeated Russian prospect who has finished 10 of his 11 opponents. Buday will need to be wary of the power of Gaziev and if he can navigate that he can utilize his size and strength to take Gaziev down and do exactly what he did to Parisian and that dominates when it hits the mat. If he is able to do this he can make it 13 wins in a row setting him up for ranked opposition for his next fight.

Why Shamil Gaziev Will Win

Shamil Gaziev wasn't a known commodity coming into his Contender Series debut but he sure put his name on the map in a hurry. He made quick work of his opponent Greg Velasco submitted him midway through round one. Gaziev now gets to take on arguably his stiffest competition to date in his UFC debut just three months later to end 2023.

Buday is a towering heavyweight who likes to utilize his size to neutralize his opponents against the cage and on the mat. At range however, he is a defensive liability where he tends to eat too many punches which is something Gaziev can take full advantage of. Gaziev has some vicious power on the feet with seven of his 11 wins coming by knockout or TKO and the longer this fight plays out on the feet and at range he should be the one who will be landing the devastating shots until he puts Buday away. It's up to Gaziev to keep this fight off the cage and on the feet and if he is able to do that he has a great chance of causing the upset and getting his first UFC victory.

Final Martin Buday-Shamil Gaziev Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a heavyweight slobber knocker as we continue on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary fights. Martin Buday just stays overperforming and gets the job done each and every fight but now he gets to take on his most dangerous opponent yet Shamil Gaziev. Meanwhile, Gaziev has made 10 of his 11 opponents part of his highlight finishing all 10 in under six minutes.

It remains to be seen whether or not Gaziev can fight at that pace against someone Buday for 15 minutes but there is a good chance he will not have to. Buday has tendencies to get touched up on the feet much like he did against Jake Collier which spells bad news for him going up against a powerhouse like Gaziev. Ultimately, if Gaziev can keep this fight on the feet and away from the cage where Buday can just control and latch onto him he should make quick work of Buday by cracking his chin with a powerful right hand that will have him crashing to the canvas for yet another knockout win and a picture perfect UFC debut for the Russian heavyweight prospect.

Final Martin Buday-Shamil Gaziev Prediction & Pick: Shamil Gaziev (+120), Under 1.5 Rounds (+150)