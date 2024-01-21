UFC 297 kicks off with a come from behind submission victory from UFC flyweight contender Jimmy Flick via second round arm-triangle choke.

Jimmy Flick secured a remarkable second-round victory over Malcolm Gordon at UFC 297, showcasing his exceptional grappling skills and determination inside the Octagon. The fight, which took place in the flyweight division, was a thrilling display of high-level mixed martial arts.

JIMMY FLICK GETS THE FINISHES STARTED IN CANADA #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/zb037VA4g5 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 20, 2024

In the first round, both fighters came out aggressively, looking to establish their dominance. Flick, known for his elite grappling, wasted no time in attempting takedowns and imposing his ground game. Gordon, a skilled striker, managed to keep the fight standing for the most part, landing some significant strikes and demonstrating his technical prowess until Gordon elevated Flick and dropped him to the canvas. That is where Gordon dominated Flick with vicious ground-and-pound after Flick attempted a deep triangle.

The turning point came in the second round when Flick capitalized on a grappling exchange to secure an arm triangle choke. Displaying his expertise in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Flick methodically transitioned to mount position, trapping Gordon's arm and head in a vice-like grip. Despite Gordon's valiant efforts to escape, Flick's control and technique were simply too much to overcome. The submission victory was a testament to Flick's mastery on the ground and his ability to finish fights in spectacular fashion.

Flick's win over Gordon at UFC 297 not only showcased his individual talent but also highlighted the depth of skill in the flyweight division. His performance undoubtedly earned him recognition as a formidable force in the weight class, and it will be intriguing to see how he matches up against other top contenders in the future.

The victory is a significant milestone in Flick's career, propelling him further into the spotlight, back into the win column, and setting the stage for potential future matchups. As Flick continues to evolve as a fighter, his ability to seamlessly blend striking and grappling will undoubtedly make him a challenging opponent for anyone in the flyweight division.