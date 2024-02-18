Ian Machado Garry squeaks out a split-decision victory over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 and then calls out Colby Covington as his next fight.

UFC 298 delivered a night of high-stakes action, and in the welterweight division, Irish sensation Ian Machado Garry made the biggest statement of his young career. In a clash of styles that had fans on the edge of their seats, Garry eked out a razor-thin split decision victory over veteran contender Geoff Neal. The win not only elevates Garry into the welterweight elite, but it sets off a new chapter in his pursuit of UFC gold, a chapter marked by defiance as he immediately sets his sights on the controversial Colby Covington.

Ian Garry wants Colby Covington next 👀pic.twitter.com/TQ5DKEhh5S — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 18, 2024

Garry, known as “The Future,” brought his blend of slick striking and undeniable charisma to the Octagon. His ability to control the distance and pepper Neal with pinpoint shots had the crowd booing from the opening bell as they had been doing so all week long. However, Neal, the heavy-handed Texan with a reputation for finishing fights, presented a serious threat throughout the contest.

The first round was a tense affair, with Garry employing a measured striking game, constantly circling and feinting in search of openings. Neal, true to form, stalked Garry relentlessly, seeking a single power shot to turn the tide. While neither man dominated, Garry’s technical proficiency stood out, allowing him to score more consistently.

In the second round, momentum seemed to swing in Neal’s favor. A thunderous right cross found its mark early on, and Neal sensed the opportunity to capitalize. He poured on the pressure, forcing Garry to backpedal and cover up. Despite this late surge from Neal, the judges leaned toward the cleaner, more calculated work done by Garry throughout the round.

The pivotal third round played out like a chess match fraught with tension. Both fighters, fully aware of the potentially razor-thin decision on the horizon, displayed both urgency and caution. Neal’s power became his primary weapon as he launched heavy hooks and kicks in hopes of a fight-ending blow. Garry, meanwhile, leaned on his superior movement, slipping strikes and firing back with crisp counters.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, neither fighter had established a definitive advantage, leaving the outcome in the hands of the judges. And when the scorecards were tallied, controversy ensued. Two judges scored the fight for Garry (30-27), while one dissenter favored Neal (30-27). Despite cries of a controversial decision from some, the majority seemed to agree that Garry had done enough to deserve the victory.

In his post-fight interview, Garry’s victory speech barely had time to sink in before he turned his attention to the future, seizing the microphone and delivering a bombshell to the MMA world.

“There’s one guy I’ve been saying his name all week. Hunter, you know what I want. His name is Colby “Chaos” Covington. That guy is on a three-fight skid against world champions and I want to retire you from the UFC, Colby. Anywhere, anytime. You ain’t ready for this speed, you ain’t ready to deal with the undefeated prospects. I am going to take you out and make you regret everything you ever said.”

The audacity of the statement sparked an immediate frenzy. In the complex world of the UFC, callouts of this magnitude can turn dreams into realities. Colby Covington, the former interim champion and one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, represents a major step up in competition for Garry. Covington, never one to shy away from the limelight, wasted no time issuing a scathing response via social media:

It’s unclear if the UFC will entertain this matchup. Given the animosity and Covington’s penchant for generating massive audiences, one could speculate that we may just witness this explosive confrontation next. The UFC 298 main event is still coming up, so don’t miss the rest of this exciting fight card!