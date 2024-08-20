In a stunning display of dominance, Dricus Du Plessis retained his middleweight championship with a fourth-round rear-naked choke submission victory over former champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305. The packed RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, witnessed a masterclass performance from the South African champion who cemented his position at the top of the 185-pound division.

Dricus Du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya to retain title as King of Africa. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/YCmsIwqGNW — AF Post (@AFpost) August 18, 2024

The fight started with both fighters exchanging strikes in the center of the octagon. Adesanya, known for his elusive striking and precision, struggled to find his rhythm against the aggressive and relentless Du Plessis. The champion landed several powerful leg kicks and punches that visibly affected the former champion.

In the second round, Du Plessis continued his onslaught, pushing Adesanya against the fence and landing heavy knees to the body. Adesanya tried to fight back with his signature strikes but found it difficult to penetrate Du Plessis’ tight defense. The champion’s relentless pressure and superior grappling started to take its toll on the challenger.

The third round saw more of the same, with Du Plessis controlling the pace and dictating the action. Adesanya however mounted a comeback and started to gain some momentum heading into the fourth round. It looked as if the champion Du Plessis was slowing down and the momentum was starting to sway to Adesanya’s favor.

The end came in the fourth round when Du Plessis landed a flurry of punches that had Adesanya retreating and once he turned his back Du Plessis secured the takedown and quickly transitioned to the back. With Adesanya trapped against the fence, Du Plessis sunk in a deep rear-naked choke, forcing the tap and retaining his middleweight title.

This victory marks Du Plessis’ first successful title defense and solidifies his position as the top middleweight in the world. His relentless pressure, superior grappling, and unwavering determination proved too much for the former champion. The future looks bright for the South African, who is poised to reign over the middleweight division for years to come.

Adesanya, on the other hand, faces a tough road back to the title. His loss to Du Plessis marks his second consecutive defeat and raises questions about his future in the sport. Despite his legendary status, the former champion will need to regroup and reassess his approach if he wants to reclaim his throne.

UFC 305 will be remembered as the night Dricus Du Plessis cemented his legacy as a dominant champion, leaving no doubt about his reign over the middleweight division. With the middleweight champion on the rise, we take a look at what could be next for him.

Sean Strickland is the next man up

Following Dricus Du Plessis’ dominant title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, the middleweight division is abuzz with speculation about who the champion should face next. While several contenders are vying for a shot, Sean Strickland has emerged as the most compelling option for Du Plessis’ next title defense.

Why is Strickland vs Du Plessis so underrated that fight was so entertaining pic.twitter.com/SJM3bHGkRM — Alex the Great (@MelcherMax42307) August 14, 2024

Strickland’s recent five-round war against the surging Paulo Costa showcased his durability, grit, and unwavering fighting spirit. Despite facing adversity, Strickland pushed the pace and demonstrated the heart of a champion. His relentless pressure and volume striking pose a unique challenge that Du Plessis has yet to encounter.

Moreover, Strickland’s brash personality and outspoken demeanor have made him a fan favorite. A matchup between him and the stoic Du Plessis would generate significant interest and create a compelling narrative for the next middleweight title fight.

While other contenders like Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev remain in the mix, Strickland’s recent performance and undeniable momentum make him the most deserving challenger for the belt. A clash between these two contrasting styles and personalities would undoubtedly deliver an unforgettable championship showdown.

Strickland can wait, the winner of Robert Whitaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev deserves the shot

As the UFC middleweight division heats up, the upcoming clash between former champion Robert Whittaker and rising star Khamzat Chimaev promises to deliver fireworks. The winner of this high-stakes matchup deserves the next shot at Dricus Du Plessis’ title, presenting a formidable challenge to the reigning champion.

Whittaker, a perennial contender known for his technical striking and well-rounded game, poses a significant threat to Du Plessis’ reign. His experience and tactical brilliance could test Du Plessis’ skills in a five-round battle. Meanwhile, Chimaev, a ferocious competitor with exceptional wrestling and knockout power, offers a contrasting style that could exploit any weaknesses in the champion’s game.

Pitting Du Plessis against the Whittaker-Chimaev victor would not only provide a thrilling spectacle for fans but also offer a true litmus test for the champion. Facing either opponent would force Du Plessis to elevate his game and prove his mettle against the best the division has to offer. This matchup would undoubtedly solidify Du Plessis’ legacy as a dominant champion or potentially crown a new king at 185 pounds.

Dricus Du Plessis tells Alex Pereira to not worry, he will move up to fight him

With a dominant reign over the middleweight division, Dricus Du Plessis has the opportunity to etch his name in UFC history by challenging Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight championship. A move up in weight presents a tantalizing challenge for the South African champion, offering a chance to become the next double champ in the UFC.

Alex Pereira said that he wants to fight Dricus Du Plessis at 185 lbs and DDP replied saying he’d come up to 205 lbs to fight Pereira for his belt 👀 They both want a shot at becoming a double champion against each other 🏆🏆 #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/ipRCTbgnKL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 18, 2024

Du Plessis’ imposing size and power have fueled speculation about his potential at 205 pounds. A matchup against Pereira, known for his devastating striking and knockout prowess, would create a clash of titans that fans crave. The stylistic matchup promises fireworks, with both fighters possessing the ability to end the fight with a single strike.

While some may argue that Du Plessis should continue his dominance at middleweight, the allure of a double champ status and a legacy-defining fight against Pereira is undeniable. This bold move would not only test Du Plessis’ skills against a new breed of opponents but also solidify his place among the UFC’s elite.

The light heavyweight division awaits Du Plessis’ arrival, and a showdown with Pereira could be the defining moment in his career. The time is ripe for the middleweight champion to chase greatness and cement his legacy as a two-division champion.