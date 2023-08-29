The UFC 5 Closed Beta is now open for registration. Fans of the upcoming UFC game may register to play a closed beta on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. PC players unfortunately won't get the opportunity to try the game out. Additionally, we don't even know yet if the game is coming to PS4 or Xbox One, among other platforms. As of right now, we know little about UFC 5's gameplay or details.

Thus far, EA Sports only released a teaser, and a date for the full reveal. Fans speculate the cover athlete to be Alexander Volkanovski based on the fighter seen in the teaser.

This will be the first UFC game releasing in over three years, with the previous title, UFC 4, releasing back in 2020. The beta provides an opportunity to try UFC 5's gameplay for free. Do note though, that signing up for the beta doesn't secure you a spot to play it.

What To Expect With The Closed Beta

The Closed Beta may offer anywhere from one to multiple game modes to try out. It may just be limited to one specific fight with a specific rule set. Or perhaps players get the opportunity to try their hands in multiple modes such as online play, and career mode.

That being said, if you'd like to register for the UFC 5 Beta, we'll list the steps for you below:

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

UFC 5 Closed Beta How To Register & Start Times

To register for the UFC 5 Closed Beta, follow these steps:

Go to the UFC 5 Closed Beta Registration Page on EA Sports' website After logging in, just select the platform you'd like to play on (and region) Agree to the EA terms & conditions for the beta

After that, you'll be signed up. Again, this does not confirm your spot in the beta.

As of right now, the official start date for the beta has yet to be announced. It all depends on the actual release date of the game. For example, Madden 24 and FC 24 both had betas between 1-2 months prior to the game's release. Should UFC 5 launch in November-December, a September-October beta date seems reasonable. We also anticipate the beta releasing after the UFC 5 reveal.

We recommend just waiting for EA Sports to make an official announcement. We'll get more news on this September.

For more gaming or UFC news, visit ClutchPoints.