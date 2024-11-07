A new EA Sports UFC 5 Update adds two fighters, Carlos Prates and Jean Silva, to the game. Furthermore, the developers released a list of patch notes, detailing improvements to gameplay and more. Additionally, the new update adds a couple of visual improvements for PlayStation 5 Pro Players, making their experience look better than ever before. Without further ado, let's look at the newest UFC 5 Update.

EA Sports UFC 5 Carlos Prates and Jean Silva Release Date

Carlos Prates and Jean Silva join the EA Sports UFC 5 Roster on November 7th, 2024.

Prates, also known as “The Nightmare” is the newest Welterweight fighter to join the game. In real life, he's currently 3-0 since appearing in UFC. In his most recent bout, he defeated Li Jingliang by a KO/TKO. His next fight is on November 9th, where he'll take on Neil Magny.

Jean Silva (Featherweight and Lightweight), aka “Lord”, is another great fighter who's performed very well in UFC. He also boasts a 3-0 record in the league, with all of his wins being Knockouts/Total Knockouts. In his most recent fight, he defeated Drew Dober as doctor's had to come in and stop the match. Silva will look to continue his success as he climbs up the ranks in his division.

Both fighters are now available to play with and add to an already stacked roster across all divisions.

Additionally, the newest update also comes with a few patch notes, detailing improvements for gameplay and more. Furthermore, PS5 Pro Players receive some additional updates that improve the game's visual quality.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that allowed the submissive fighter to immediately transition out of ground and pound after a diving punch or when the dominant fighter goes to postured mount after pouncing on cage knockdowns.

Fixed the camera angle after the reversal from full guard bottom to full guard top, against the pass to half guard (single leg reversal).

Misc. Additions and Updates

New assorted vanity rewards added.

PlayStation 5 Pro Updates

Increased display resolution to 4k during gameplay.

Increased frame rate of KO replays from 30fps to 60fps

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest UFC 5 update, which adds Carlos Prates and Jean Silva to the game. We hope you enjoy playing with these new fighters. Furthemore, we hope the update's patch notes brings fixes that make your experience more enjoyable. We look forward to seeing who else EA Sports adds in the future.

