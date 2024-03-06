A new UFC 5 Update rolled out this week, adding new fighters like Sean Brady and Jalin Turner. Furthermore, the update also made several gameplay improvements in several areas. Overall, the improvements focused mostly on Striking, Grappling, and other miscellaneous areas. Overall, this update packs quite the punch, with new fighters and improvements to keep the game fresh.
UFC 5 Update Adds Sean Brady, Jalin Turner – Patch 1.06 Notes
NEW #UFC5 FIGHTERS INCOMING 📢
🤜 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐘 (#𝟕 𝐖𝐖)
🤜 𝐉𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐑 (#𝟗 𝐋𝐖)
Coming to #UFC5 tomorrow 🎮 pic.twitter.com/1GwmAOcdKM
— EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) March 4, 2024
Firstly, the latest UFC 5 update adds #7 WW Sean Brady into the game, along with #9 Jalin Turner. Overall, with a 17-1 MMA record, Brady definitely deserved his spot and ranking. Since his first UFC fight in 2019, he's only lost once across seven total matchups. Nevertheless, he joins the virtual sied of the ring with an impressive top game rating of 96.
Secondly, Jalin Turner joins the freight, with the Lightweight fighter currently ranked #9. Overall, Turner has had an up-and-down career, currently experiencing a down, losing three of his last four fights. However, he rebounded with a victory over Bobby Green last December. Nevertheless, he joins the game as a four-star fighter with great accuraccy.
UFC 5 Update 1.06 Patch Notes:
STRIKING:
- Increased the stamina cost of blocked, missed, and evaded strikes in the stand-up.
- This change is similar to the one in the previous patch, but bigger:
- + 7.5% for blocked strikes (+2.5% the previous patch)
- + 10% for missed and evaded strikes (+5% the previous patch)
- Even though the change is larger than the previous tuning, it is an incremental change rather than an overhaul. You may notice we often go for more significant increases or decreases when tuning other aspects of the game. However, stamina is a very complex variable, with a heavy compounding effect. Therefore, in this one case, we have to be more cautious. We will continue to look at data and listen to the community. If stamina remains abundant after this change, we are ready to implement a more impactful change in the next patch.
- This change is similar to the one in the previous patch, but bigger:
- Fixed a tracking issue with spinning strikes.
- Additionally, spinning strikes were unduly tracking evasions and it was possible to evade them, but it required an unintended sweet spot in timing that other strikes don’t demand. Now, they should behave like the other strikes.
- Reduced the base damage of the spinning elbows:
- Lead: 30 to 25
- Rear: 35 to 20
- Reduced the range of the spinning elbows.
- The range was reduced from that of a jab range to that of a regular stand-up elbow range.
- Reduced the block stun caused by the spinning elbows.
- This means the defender can act sooner after blocking the strike. The spinning elbows will end up at a greater timing disadvantage after they’re blocked.
- Halved the block bleedthrough caused by spinning elbows (10% to 5%).
- This is the percentage of damage that goes through regardless of the block meter.
- Quadrupled the vulnerability conceded by the spinning elbows.
- Reduced the base damage of the regular stand-up elbows:
- Lead: 20 to 17.5
- Rear: 25 to 22.5
- Slightly increased the vulnerability conceded by the regular stand-up elbows.
- From the same as a jab to that of a hook.
- Made it harder to cause the special guard breaks of specific kicks, such as hook kicks and the rolling thunder.
- The long-term block health threshold changed from 85 (15 damage) to 60 (40 damage).
- Removed an unintended damage penalty from nose injuries.
- It affected straight and upper arc strikes, increasing the damage by over 30%. This fix should reduce the compounding effect of causing a nose injury and make corresponding doctor stoppages significantly harder to achieve. (Nose injuries continue to inflict a 15% penalty to short-term stamina recovery speed.)
- (Improved blood particle effects from big hits when the fighter is bleeding significantly from the nose or mouth. This change was in the previous patch, but not informed in the patch notes.)
GRAPPLING:
- Canceling a double leg into the over-under clinch will now require a 1% stamina advantage.
- This is a much-requested change that aims to encourage more variety in wrestling.
- Reduced the stamina advantage requirement for canceling the single leg and low single leg into the back clinch from 30% to 20%.
- Ground and Pound Submissions will now require a health event.
- This change’s goal is to prevent the “submission true combos” that were possible by stringing deep submissions/desperate escapes that ended up in a ground-and-pound position right into another submission attempt and subsequent finish.
- Reduced the stamina advantage requirement of some ground and pound transitions:
- From Postured Full Guard to Stack Guard: 50 to 10
- Stack Guard to Half Guard: 10 to 5
- Stack Guard to Side Control: 25 to 10
- Fixed an issue with the D’arce struggle animation temporarily hiding other actions.
- Added a heel hook entry to the top stack guard ground and pound position.
- It requires “Heel Hook Level 1,” and, according to how the ground and pound submissions shall work after this patch, it also requires a health event.
- The input is:
- Playstation: L2 + R1 + DOWN on the Right Stick
- Xbox: LT + RB + DOWN on the Right Stick is
- Allowed the muscle modifier to be used in the transitions from bottom mount to bottom back mount.
- The mount feels slightly too strong after some recent ground and pound tuning. This new change is designed as an authentic and dynamic option for the bottom fighter. Its viability will likely depend on whether the attacker is more dangerous with ground and pound or submissions, as spending a lot of stamina to turn your back will mean playing with fire against the threat of a rear naked choke or armbar.
- Slightly reduced facial redness during submissions.
MISC. ADDITIONS AND UPDATES
- New vanity rewards
- Fixed some incorrect vanity descriptions
- Added simplified explanations to the rewards screen to describe where a reward was earned from
- Added the ability to purchase Online Career XP Boosts in the in-game store
- Fixed several rare crashes
- Fixed some visual glitches in the Store tab
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest UFC 5 Update. Furthermore, we look forward to seeing which other fighters will make their way into the game via future updates.
For more gaming and UFC news, visit ClutchPoints.