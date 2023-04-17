Max Holloway returned to the win column in a big way at UFC Kansas City — and that’s a problem for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Holloway outpointed Arnold Allen in the UFC Kansas City headliner this past weekend. It was his first fight since getting outclassed by Volkanovski in their featherweight title trilogy fight back in July.

Many critics believed “Blessed” was finished at the top level going into the Allen fight and that Saturday would represent a changing of the guard at 145 pounds.

And while Allen did put up a spirited performance in a competitive fight, Holloway was still superior and ended up earning the unanimous decision win to remind everyone of just how good he is.

Just like Calvin Kattar — who was also defeated by the Hawaiian — Allen will not be getting a title shot just yet. That also means Volkanovski will not be able to fully clean out the division so as long as Holloway continues to beat up his contenders.

That is why the Aussie recently revealed a hilarious plea he made to his longtime rival.

“I remember saying to him after the last fight, I just said to him, ‘Get out of my division! Stop beating up my contenders!’ I’m saying stuff like that to him,” Volkanovski told The Mac Life (via MMA Mania). “A lot of people are gonna sit there, before last [Saturday] night, ‘Oh, he’s fallen off’ and all this stuff. Nah, it’s not that. Trust me. Wait until he fights again and you’re gonna forget about that the next time.

“He proved it last [Saturday] night, he looked great. You feel bad too, in that situation, like ‘Why does that guy gotta be here and be in my damn division?’ Obviously Max is a cool dude, as well, great fighter. It’s a tricky situation for Max, that’s for sure, but you never know.”

For now, it looks like Holloway is targeting a fight with The Korean Zombie next while Volkanovski is set to face Yair Rodriguez in a title unification fight at UFC 290.

However, should Holloway beat Zombie and potentially get another win, the conversation of a fourth fight with Volkanovski might open up again.