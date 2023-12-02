On the preliminary card in Austin, Texas Jared Gooden got back on track when he submitted Wellington Turman in round two.

UFC Austin, held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on December 2, 2023, featured a clash of welterweights in the preliminary card, with Jared Gooden taking on Wellington Turman. Both fighters were looking to get back on track after recent setbacks, and this bout promised to be an exciting and closely contested affair.

The first round of the fight was a close and technical affair. Both fighters were cautious and hesitant to engage, but Turman eventually took the initiative and landed some hard punches. Gooden managed to defend himself well, but Turman was able to control the pace of the round and take a 10-9 lead on the scorecards.

In the second round, Gooden came out more aggressive and began to put the pressure on Turman. He landed a few hard shots of his own, and Turman started to show signs of fatigue. With about two minutes left in the round, Gooden took Turman down and quickly transitioned into a rear-naked choke. Turman had no choice but to tap out, giving Gooden the victory by submission at 3:53 of the second round.

WHAT A COMEBACK BY JARED GOODEN 😳 #UFCAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/9hSQYY8yC9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 2, 2023

The victory was a much-needed one for Gooden, who was able to bounce back from his loss to Harris and get back on track in the lightweight division. He is now 22-9 overall and has won four of his last five fights. For Turman, the loss was another setback, and he now finds himself on a four-fight losing streak. He is in danger of being cut from the UFC, and he will need to find a way to turn things around quickly if he wants to save his career.

The UFC Austin fight between Jared Gooden and Wellington Turman was an exciting and closely contested affair that ended with Gooden securing a submission victory in the second round. The win was a big one for Gooden, who was able to get back on track after his recent loss, while Turman is now in a precarious position and will need to find a way to turn things around if he wants to remain in the UFC.