UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan continues on the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between Jalin Turner and Bobby Green. Turner is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his UFC career as he heads into this short-notice fight meanwhile, Green has won back-to-back fights and is looking to make it three straight with a win this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Turner-Green prediction and pick.

Jalin Turner (13-7) is coming off back-to-back split decision losses against Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot that could've gone his way but here we are with Turner coming into this with consecutive losses. He wasn't originally scheduled for a fight for the remainder of 2023 but couldn't pass up a marquee matchup in front of fans when the UFC presented him with a fight against Bobby Green this weekend in Austin, Texas.

Bobby Green (31-14-1) was getting ready for a 5-round co-main event against Dan Hooker this weekend but Hooker unfortunately reinjured his arm and had to withdraw from the fight. It took him no time to accept a fight against Turner on a week's notice as Green is one to accept a fight against anyone, anywhere, anytime. He is now set to take on Jalin Turner in an attempt to get on a three-fight winning streak this weekend at UFC Austin.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Austin Odds: Jalin Turner-Bobby Green Odds

Jalin Turner: -215

Bobby Green: +172

Over 1.5 rounds: -182

Under 1.5 rounds: +142

How to Watch Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Jalin Turner Will Win

Jalin Turner steps in on just about a week's notice to take on Bobby Green in the co-main for UFC Austin after Green's original opponent Dan Hooker had to withdraw from the fight due to reinjuring his arm. Now, Turner will be looking to make the most of his opportunities but getting a big high-profile win on a stacked fight night card and also walking away with a big paycheck.

Turner is by far the biggest lightweight in the entire division and they don't call him ‘The Tarantula' for nothing standing in at 6'3″ with an impressive 77″ reach which gives 5″ of height and 6″ of reach on Green in this matchup. While it's a huge advantage to be that much bigger than your opponent there are also some drawbacks to having to cut a ton of weight. If Turner is in shape and the weight cut isn't a detriment to his abilities then he should be an absolute problem for Green. He can knock out Green and get back on track after losing two straight fights.

Why Bobby Green Will Win

Bobby Green was originally slated for a 5-round war with Dan Hooker but now has to settle for a 3-round war with Jalin Turner. Nothing has changed for Green coming into this fight other than the opponent as the gameplan remains the same and that is to come forward and throw hands and that is exactly what you can expect Green to do.

Bobby Green is an exceptional boxer with great head movement which poses a ton of trouble for even some of the best in the lightweight division. The ability of Green to slip and counter as fast and as effectively as he does makes him a legitimate threat to Turner on the feet. He also has the defensive grappling skills to keep this fight standing if Turner wants to attempt to take it there. Seeing how this fight is short notice for Turner, if he fades even the slightest Green will make him pay in the later rounds.

Final Jalin Turner-Bobby Green Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an absolute barnburner of a co-main event between these two lightweight contenders. Bobby Green is coming into this fight with a ton of confidence after knocking out surging prospect Grant Dawson moments into that main event fight. Meanwhile, Turner is trying to right the ship and get back into the win column after losing closely contested back-to-back fights.

Ultimately, this fight is one you will not want to miss but there's more of a chance that Turner comes out guns blazing in round one and slowly fades which is when Green will start to take over pouring it on in the latter portion of the fight either ending Turner later or getting the decision nod.

Final Jalin Turner-Bobby Green Prediction & Pick: Bobby Green (+172), Over 1.5 Rounds (-182)