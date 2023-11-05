UFC Brazil kicked off the main card with a massive knockout in the lightweight division when Elves Brener one-punch knocked out Kaynan Kruschewsky.

This UFC fight night event in Sao Paulo, Brazil has been nothing short of exciting all throughout the night. Kicking off the main card was a fight between Elves Brener and Kaynan Kruschewsky in a catchweight bout due to Kruschewsky stepping in very short notice for this fight. The fight was back and forth for the majority of the first round until a short left hook behind the ear flatlines Kruschewsky having him faceplant on the canvas.

First round KO for Elves Brener! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/YGZaKXXEjZ — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2023

Brener didn't care who he was in there with as he was a man on a mission when he stepped into that octagon in front of his home crowd in Brazil. He is now 16-3 in his MMA career and 3-0 in the UFC with all three wins coming this year against some very tough competition like Zubaira Tukhugov and Guram Kuteteladze with each of his last two wins coming by knockout.

Brener is a Chute Boxe athlete training with the former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira which gives him the right skillset to make a long run in the UFC's lightweight division. He is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with strong wrestling and the Chute Boxe striking arsenal to become a legit contender in the UFC. In his postfight speech, he asked for a top-15 opponent next, and after three wins like that, he's more than worthy of that opportunity.

UFC fight night in Sao Paulo, Brazil still has a ton of exciting fights left to go on this main card like the heavyweight showdown in the main event between two top-ranked heavyweight contenders Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis who are both looking for a big win tonight. Don't miss the rest of the action as you can catch it over at ESPN+.