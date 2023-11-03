Strawweights are ready to scrap at UFC Brazil! Check out our UFC odds series for our Hill-Gomes prediction and pick.

We're here to bring you another prediction and pick for UFC Brazil from Sao Paulo as we turn our attention towards the Women's Strawweight (115 lbs) Division for this next competitive scrap. No. 12-ranked Angela “Overkill” Hill will take on rising Brazilian Denise Gomes. Check out our UFC odds series for our Hill-Gomes prediction and pick.

Angela Hill (15-13) has gone 10-13 during her UFC career since 2014. Hill is an O.G. of women's MMA and she's the first African American woman to ever fight in the UFC. She's always willing to take any fight and her recent activity has seen her go 2-3 in her last five fights, most recently losing to Mackenzie Dern. She looks to bounce back as she welcomes another tough fight. Hill stands 5'3″ with a 64.5-inch reach.

Denise Gomes (8-2) has gone 2-1 in the UFC since securing a contract on DWCS in 2022. After losing her debut in a scrappy fight, Gomes has TKO wins over Bruna Brasil and Yazmin Jauregui in her last two fights coming in. She's an ultra-aggressive power puncher and she'll be looking for a ranking after a win in her home country of Brazil. Gomes stands 5'2″ with a 63-inch reach.

Why Angela Hill Will Win

Angela Hill is always down to take a fight against anyone and it speaks volumes of her toughness to accept this fight in a foreign country and risk her ranking against an unranked fighter. This is exactly the type of fighter Angela Hill is and she's looking to redeem herself after her tough showing against Mackenzie Dern. In that fight, Hill was surprisingly outmatched on the feet as Dern was landing the much harder blows. She was clearly at a disadvantage on the ground and was stunned to see her kickboxing negated by Dern's defense. Denise Gomes won't have nearly the same level of defense, so expect Angela Hill to once again welcome a kickboxing fight.

She took a lot of damage in her last fight against Dern and she'll be at a power disadvantage once again here. For Hill, head movement will be crucial in avoiding clean power shots from Gomes. One of Hill's biggest strengths is her cardio and ability to push hard for all three rounds, so expect her to get on her bike and try to tire Gomes out. She's fallen victim to fighting “too little, too late” in the past, so Angela Hill should look to keep her output consistent through all three rounds. While she may not land all her shots, her forward pressure and activity could serve her well against an inexperienced opponent like Gomes.

Why Denise Gomes Will Win

Ever since her debut loss to Loma Lookboonmee, Denise Gomes has been growing with each passing fight and it seems as though she's settling into an identity as a dangerous finisher in this division. We typically don't see too many knockout artists at 115 pounds, but Gomes has crazy power in her hands when she can land cleanly. She dropped Bruna Brasil a number of times during their fight and was able to cleanly knockout a talented prospect in Yazmin Jauregui. Her confidence grows with each passing victory and it's clear she's ready for the spotlight against her first ranked opponent.

To win this fight, Denise Gomes will have to start fast and try to catch Hill off guard with her power. Angela Hill can have trouble when getting backed up by aggressive opponents as she likes to strike at range, so expect Gomes to fight her usual style and press forward while throwing bombs. We've seen her take shots in the previous fights but her chin as held up very well. Clearly her combination of strength and durability has her billed as the favorite in the eyes of the betting markets.

Final Angela Hill-Denise Gomes Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an extremely fun fight on the Prelims and we should see these two women stand and bang for all three rounds of this one. Denise Gomes is a huge knockout threat and she's been mowing through competition with her hands. If she can press forward and catch Angela Hill a few times, it should be enough to drop her and finish this fight.

However, Angela Hill is a very tough fighter and while she may be losing on the scorecards, she's always willing to walk forward and turn the fight into a scrap. Her cardio is superior in this matchup and I expect it to be the biggest difference if this fight ends up seeing a decision. For our prediction, let's go with the veteran underdog Angela Hill as she gets it done after three rounds of action.

Final Angela Hill-Denise Gomes Prediction & Pick: Angela Hill (+114)