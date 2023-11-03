UFC Brazil continues on the main card with a fight between Caio Borralho and Abus Magomedov. Check out our UFC odds series for our Borralho-Magomedov prediction.

UFC Brazil: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis continues on the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Caio Borralho and Abus Magomedov. Borralho has won 13 straight fights with four of those coming in the UFC as he comes into his fight this weekend in front of his home crowd meanwhile, Magomedov is coming off a loss against the current middleweight champion Sean Strickland who finished him in the second round. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Borralho-Magomedov prediction and pick.

Caio Borralho (14-1) got his first shot on the Contender Series where he defeated Aaron Jeffery by unanimous decision but ultimately didn't get the contract then he was given a second chance later that season only to get the finish in under two minutes and the contract. He has looked sensational since then winning all four of his fights inside the octagon and most recently submitting Michal Oleksiejczuk. He now gets to take on Abus Magomedov after his original opponent Nursulton Ruziboev had to withdraw due to injury.

Abus Magomedov (25-5-1) looked like a man on a mission in round one against Sean Strickland but quickly faded just four minutes into the fight. He wants to right his wrong in his fight UFC main event fight by taking this short-notice opportunity against a tough up-and-coming prospect Caio Borralho this Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Brazil Odds: Caio Borralho-Abus Magomedov Odds

Caio Borralho: -290

Abus Magomedov: +240

Over 2.5 Rounds: +124

Under 2.5 Rounds: -160

How to Watch Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Caio Borralho Will Win

Caio Borralho is looking like a real contender in the middleweight division and he could be poised for a big fight next if he is able to get past the dangerous Abus Magomedov this Saturday night. He has been able to win his last 13 fights in a row while winning all four fights in the UFC in dominating fashion.

Borralho was set to take on Ruziboev who was the far less inferior opposition than Magomedov and now will have to go to battle with him on relatively short notice. What he does have going for him is that his training partner and middleweight champion Sean Strickland has already faced and beaten Magomedov so that should give him some help in the limited time he had to get ready. As long as Borralho is able to make Magomedov work early and often mixing in the grappling he can have similar success as Strickland and keep his winning ways going.

Why Abus Magomedov Will Win

Abus Magomedov's last fight left a bad taste in his mouth, so much so that he was willing to step in on short notice to face a high level of competition like Caio Borralho. Magomedov has shown the ability to beat his opponents in all facets of the fight game and his last fight could potentially be an outlier because the last time we saw Magomedov get finished like that was way back in 2013.

He possesses immense power on the feet as well as the technical striking advantage and the takedown defense to really make this a tough fight for Borralho if he isn't able to get this fight to the mat. While Borralho isn't a bad striker by any stretch he certainly will have a disadvantage on the feet at range in this matchup. If Magomedov can keep this fight on the feet and at his preferred range and doesn't have a cardio dump in four minutes he can score the upset and get back into the win column.

Final Caio Borralho-Abus Magomedov Prediction & Pick

This should be a great fight between these two middleweights hoping to score a big win after this weekend's matchup. Caio Borralho really has looked like a legit title challenger but this is honestly a very dangerous fight to take without a full fight camp. He was set to take on a fighter who had a ton of experience not against the best competition on the regional circuit. Now, he fights Magomedov who's fought legitimate competition outside of the UFC making his way to the UFC.

It's not for the faint at heart to bet on someone like Abus Magomedov who crumbled after the first sight of adversity but this is a fight he can win and the betting lines just seem too wide to not take the value here. Ultimately, Borralho will attempt to keep this fight at kicking range until he attempts his takedowns but Magomedov's takedown defense and size will be the difference maker to where he will be able to keep this fight standing and punish Borralho on the feet to get back into the win column.

Final Caio Borralho-Abus Magomedov Prediction & Pick: Abus Magomedov (+245), Under 2.5 Rounds (-160)