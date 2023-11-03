UFC Brazil continues on the prelims with a fight between Eduarda Moura and Montserrat Conejo Ruiz. Check out our UFC odds series for our Moura-Ruiz prediction.

UFC Brazil: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis continues on the prelims with a fight in the women's strawweight division between promotional newcomer Eduarda Moura and Montserrat Conejo Ruiz. Moura is an undefeated prospect who has won all nine of her professional bouts coming into her UFC debut meanwhile, Ruiz has dropped each of her last two fights and is desperately in need of a win this weekend in Sao Paulo, Brazil. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Moura-Ruiz prediction and pick.

Eduarda Moura (9-0) is a highly touted Brazilian strawweight prospect who trains with one-half of the main event Jailton Almeida. She made a name for herself on this season of the Contender Series where she dominated her opponent and submitted her via rear-naked choke in round one to secure her contract. She hopes to continue her success and make it 10 wins in a row when she takes on her toughest test to date in Montserrat Conejo Ruiz.

Montserrat Conejo Ruiz (10-3) has now lost two straight and is coming into this fight in Sao Paulo, Brazil with a do-or-die attitude. Ruiz came into her UFC debut as a huge underdog and was able to defy the odds and win against Cheyenne Vlismas and she better hope that she can do it again if she wants to keep her UFC career alive.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Brazil Odds: Eduarda Moura-Montserrat Conejo Ruiz Odds

Eduarda Moura: -625

Montserrat Conejo Ruiz: +455

Over 2.5 Rounds: +135

Under 2.5 Rounds: -175

How to Watch Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Eduarda Moura Will Win

Eduardo Moura looked sensational in her Contender Series debut. She was able to handle her own on the feet against a tough and powerful striker in Janaina Silva and then take her down and absolutely dominate her on the mat until she was able to get the rear-naked choke submission victory. Moura has now won all nine of her professional bouts with eight of them coming inside the distance.

She gets to take on Montserrat Conejo Ruiz who has struggled mightily as of late, especially against grapplers like Jaqueline Amorim which bodes well for Moura. Moura does her best work on the mat with five of her nine wins coming by submission and while Ruiz is much less of a threat on the feet than her last opponent, Moura should be able to take this fight to the mat where she can notch yet another submission victory.

Why Montserrat Conejo Ruiz Will Win

Montserrat Conejo Ruiz came into her UFC debut upsetting a massive favorite Cheyenne Vlismas only to drop her next two fights in convincing fashion. Her best work comes from when she is able to bully less inferior competition to the mat with a head and arm throw which is what she was able to do against Vlismas over and over again for the entirety of their 15-minute fight.

Ruiz gets to take on newcomer Eduarda Moura who looked like the real deal on the Contender Series however she has beaten far less inferior opposition than whom Ruiz has been in the octagon with. It's up to Ruiz to make Moura have the toughest debut she can imagine much like she did against Vlismas to get back into the win column this weekend in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Final Eduarda Moura-Montserrat Conejo Ruiz Prediction & Pick

These two strawweight fighters will go to battle to prove to the UFC brass that they belong in the UFC. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz may be small in stature but she makes up for it with her tenacity and her will to win. Even though she may be on a two-fight losing streak she is certainly a tough out for even the best in the division. If Ruiz wants to be successful, she is going to need to take this fight to the mat using her patented head and arm throw and then control Moura from there.

As for the undefeated Eduarda Moura, she has a massive height and reach advantage in this fight which she can use to her advantage on the feet. She utilizes her jab and kicks well so that she should be able to keep the smaller Ruiz at the end of her strikes with relative ease. If this fight goes to the mat I'd still feel confident in Moura's abilities there whether she is on bottom or on top to be dominating there.

Ultimately, Ruiz will attempt to walk through fire to get on the inside of Moura to get into the clinch where she will attempt her head and arm throw to no avail and that's where Moura will be able to counter to take her back to the mat and sink in yet another rear-naked choke and notch her 10th win in a row to stay undefeated.

Final Eduarda Moura-Montserrat Conejo Ruiz Prediction & Pick: Eduarda Moura (-625), Under 2.5 Rounds (-175)