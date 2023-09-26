Contender Series Week 8: Danny Barlow vs. Raheam Forest continues on the fight card with a bout in the featherweight division between Angel Pacheco and Danny Silva. Pacheco is coming into this fight on a four-fight winning streak with over a year of layoff as he comes into this fight meanwhile, Silva is coming off a first-round knockout as he comes into his first appearance on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Pacheco-Silva prediction and pick.

Angel Pacheco (7-1) is a very well-balanced fighter who has won seven of his eight bouts with all seven of those wins coming inside the distance. His ability to mix things up on the feet and on the mat is what is going to make him very dangerous in this matchup on the Contender Series against a heavy hitter like Danny Silva.

Danny Silva (7-1) has some heavy hands with five of his seven wins coming by knockout with his most recent victory being a a quick first-round knockout as he comes into the biggest fight of his career. He will be looking to add another highlight reel knockout on his resume when he steps into the octagon on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Angel Pacheco: +180

Danny Silva: -218

How to Watch Angel Pacheco vs. Danny Silva

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Angel Pacheco Will Win

Angel Pacheco is a game opponent who is skilled everywhere and he has won seven of his eight professional fights. He is coming off a very good win against Vilson Ndregjoni who he submitted in round two after fighting through some early adversity. He is comfortable fighting in space, using his movement and his jab to keep his opponent at his range and counter as they try to come forward.

His opponent Danny Silva is going to give him the stand-up striking affair that he wants and lucky for him that Silva isn't very defensively sound as he is the aggressor in the fight. Pacheco will need to do his best to keep his back off the cage by utilizing his side-to-side movement and counter as Silva marches forward until he cracks his chin and potentially puts him away.

Why Danny Silva Will Win

Danny Silva is your prototypical pressure fighter much like his main training partners Cub Swanson and Dan Argueta. They are all going to come forward, and throw some heavy heat, but not utilize a ton of head movement when they do so. They utilize that pressure to eventually break their opponents down and much like Swanson and Argueta, Silva has exceptional cardio to get along with his pressure style of fighting.

Pacheco seems game enough to go out there and slug it out with Danny Silva. The thing is Pacheco was dropped badly in the first round of his last fight but he was able to weather the early storm and got the finish. For Silva, it looks like he can take a punch, and when he does he is throwing immediately after. If Silva can avoid being a punching bag as he attempts to march forward he can wear down Pacheco eventually knocking him out midway through the fight.

Final Angel Pacheco-Danny Silva Prediction & Pick

This is my pick for the fight of the night when these two featherweights get locked in the octagon together. Angel Pacheco has some very good fundamentals to go along with good movement on the feet. He is a crisp jab that will come in handy as Danny Silva attempts to just march forward. Utilizing his reach advantage and that jab will help keep Silva from getting in his preferred range and turning the fight into a brawl.

Silva is certainly going to put on a show for the fight fans on this Tuesday's episode of the Contender Series when he takes on Angel Pacheco. He's going to march Pacheco down and throw a ton of volume until he breaks his opponent much like he will do here against Pacheco. Ultimately, Pacheco will attempt to keep this fight at his preferred distance where he can pump out his jab and calf kicks to counter Silva as he comes forward but once Silva starts letting his hands go and connects on Pacheco he will crack his chin and rock him hard eventually finishing him inside two rounds and getting his UFC contract.

Final Angel Pacheco-Danny Silva Prediction & Pick: Danny Silva (-218)