Contender Series Week 4: Mitch Ramirez vs. Carlos Prates kicks off the fight card with a bout in the lightweight division between Bolaji Oki and Dylan Salvador. Oki has won seven fights in a row since losing his professional debut as he comes into his shot on the show meanwhile, Salvador is coming off consecutive finishes. That said, check out our UFC odds series for our Oki-Salvador prediction and pick.

Bolaji Oki (7-1) is a dynamic finisher who is on a seven-fight winning streak. In his seven wins, Oki has finished five of those wins with four of these wins coming by knockout. He is certainly the top prospect coming out of Europe in the lightweight division and he will be looking to put on a show against a dangerous striker in Dylan Salvador this Tuesday on his shot on the Contender Series.

Dylan Salvador (5-1) is a former Glory kickboxer who will be looking to be the next turned MMA fighter to make it to the UFC. He each of his last two fights coming into his shot on the Contender Series with both wins coming by finish. Salvador now takes on his toughest competition to date when he takes on Bolaji Oki this Tuesday night with a chance to win a UFC contract.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 4 Odds: Bolaji Oki-Dylan Salvador Odds

Bolaji Oki: +140

Dylan Salvador: -180

How to Watch Bolaji Oki vs. Dylan Salvador

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Bolaji Oki Will Win

Bolaji Oki is a dangerous striker who's fought most of his professional career on the Belgium regional MMA scene. He may not have fought the best competition throughout his time in Europe but he was able to finish the majority of his opponents which is what you want to see from a potential prospect coming into his debut on the Contender Series.

Oki is a wild striker who possesses a ton of power on the feet, while he may not be the most technical strike all he needs is just one of his strikes to land to make a dent in anyone that he faces. He will need to make this a dog fight as the cleaner the fight is on the feet the better the chance that Salvador has at getting the win. As long as Oki can make Salvador brawl with him he can land that one big shot to take him out and get his UFC contract.

Why Dylan Salvador Will Win

Dylan Salvador is the second Glory kickboxer who is appearing on their first appearance on the Contender Series. Salvador had a 52-17 kickboxing record with 22 of those wins coming by knockout. As a Glory kickboxer, he even has a win over current UFC featherweight standout Giga Chikadze. While Salvador is a dangerous striker, he has seemed to round out his game with four of his five wins coming by submission but he has finished all five of his opponents.

It would be in his best interest if he keeps this fight on the feet where he should have a distinct advantage. His opponent Bolaji Oki is a dangerous striker who possesses a ton of power but he's not as technical as Salvador is on the feet. As long as Salvador fights technical and decides to brawl and trade with Oki on the feet, he shouldn't have a problem outstriking him and potentially landing a fight-ending sequence before the final bell.

Final Bolaji Oki-Dylan Salvador & Pick

This is going to be an absolute banger and it's going to be a great fight to end week four of the Contender Series. Dylan Salvador has been training with some high-level fighters over at Kill Cliff and at American Top Team Lima to get ready for the biggest opportunity of his career. The cleaner the fight that Salvador can make on the feet the easier it is for him to pick his shots which will eventually take at the over-eager Bolaji Oki.

Bolaji Oki is a fighter that you can't take lightly and Salvador will not be able to just stand and trade with him in the pocket. Even someone who's as skilled as Salvador in striking can't take the type of power that Oki possesses. Oki will have to be the one to be the aggressor and put Salvador on the back foot with his back against the cage if he wants to think of causing the upset. Ultimately, Oki will be the one to be moving forward looking to press the action meanwhile, Salvador will be the one looking to counter on the outside and hammer Oki as he tries to get in range which will be the deciding factor here as Salvador will eventually catch Oki with something big putting him away midway through the fight securing his UFC contract.

Final Bolaji Oki-Dylan Salvador & Pick: Dylan Salvador (-180)