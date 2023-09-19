Contender Series Week 7: Shamil Gaziev vs. Greg Velasco kicks off the fight card with a bout in the flyweight division between Igor da Silva and Jhonata Silva. Da Silva is an undefeated prospect who has won seven straight fights to start his career as he comes into this fight meanwhile, Silva has won five straight fights coming into his debut on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Da Silva-Silva prediction and pick.

Igor da Silva (7-0) is only 20 years old but has a ton of MMA experience as a professional fighter since 2018 at the tender age of 15 years old over in his native Brazil. He is the former Jungle Fight Flyweight Champion and has finished all seven of his opponents. Da Silva will be looking to put his name on the map to become the next big thing in the flyweight division when he takes on Jhonata Silva on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Jhonata Silva (8-1) is also another Brazilian flyweight prospect but he has fought all over the world during his time as a professional fighter. He most recently fought in London, England at Cage Warriors 151 where he defeated his toughest opposition to date in Stipe Brcic by third-round knockout. Silva is coming in looking to keep those winning ways going as he takes on fellow Brazilian Igor da Silva this Tuesday night on the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 7 Odds: Igor da Silva-Jhonata Silva Odds

Igor da Silva: -196

Jhonata Silva: +152

How to Watch Igor da Silva vs. Jhonata Silva

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Igor da Silva Will Win

Igor da Silva is a young Brazilian flyweight prospect who is 7-0 with all seven wins coming inside the distance which is split between three knockouts and four submissions. He is one of the youngest prospects on this season of the Contender Series at just 20 years old but he has been fighting professionally since he was 15 years old all while fighting for the biggest MMA promotion in Brazil Jungle Fight where he was the flyweight champion before relinquishing it for a chance on the Contender Series.

Da Silva has shown promise at such a young age and really can make a great fight impression when he takes on Jhonata Silva on this week's episode of the Contender Series. Silva isn't the biggest flyweight just weighing 122 pounds in his last flyweight bout and he has had struggles with grappling in his past fights which is certainly an area that da Silva can take advantage of. While Silva is a threat on the feet, da Silva can keep it competitive there and then dominate this fight on the mat to get the win and secure the coveted UFC contract.

Why Jhonata Silva Will Win

Jhonata Silva is another Brazilian flyweight prospect who has won eight of his nine professional bouts with five of those eight wins coming by knockout. He is coming off the best win of his career back in March when he defeated Stipe Brcic at Cage Warriors 151 via third-round knockout. Silva is as tough as they come and will bring pressure on the feet that da Silva has never had to deal with in his young career.

Silva's best ability is his striking and the power that he possesses on the feet. However, we have seen him struggle against takedowns and grappling in his past fights which could be worrisome against a fighter like da Silva. As long that Silva is able to keep this fight standing and at his preferred range, he has a chance to get the upset win and a UFC contract.

Final Igor da Silva-Jhonata Silva Prediction & Pick

This week on the Contender Series we have a great matchup in the flyweight division to get the fight card started. Da Silva and Silva will be looking to steal the show like most of these flyweight fighters do on the Contender Series. Da Silva is one of the youngest prospects on the entire show at just 20 years old but he has been fighting for the majority of his young life which gives him enough experience as he comes into the biggest opportunity of his life.

Silva on the other hand has won eight of his nine professional fights but he has only fought twice in the last six years which is a major red flag when going against a young and hungry prospect who's fought seven times in just the last five years. Da Silva just looks like the more well-rounded prospect that is UFC-level at the moment. Ultimately, Igor da Silva will be taken much Jhonata Silva being able to mix it up better en route to a dominant unanimous decision.

Final Igor da Silva-Jhonata Silva Prediction & Pick: Igor da Silva (-196)