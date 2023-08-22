Contender Series Week 3: Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese keeps it moving with a fight in the strawweight division between Isis Verbeek and Josefine Knutsson. Verbeek is riding four consecutive wins into her appearance on this week's episode of the Contender Series meanwhile, Knutsson is an unbeaten prospect who's on a five-fight unbeaten streak into her shot on the show. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Verbeek-Knutsson prediction and pick.

Isis Verbeek (4-1) is a former kickboxer turned MMA fighter that has amassed four wins in her first five fights in her professional MMA career. In her limited time as a professional, she has shown her growth as a fighter and is looking to keep her momentum going as she takes on Josefine Knutsson on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Josefine Knutsson (5-0) is also a decorated kickboxer that turned MMA fighter that is coming off a close split decision win at UAE Warriors 36 against Jacinta Austin. She hopes that her current momentum and experience in MMA will give her the edge over her opponent Verbeek as she attempts to obtain that coveted UFC contract this Tuesday night on the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 3 Odds: Isis Verbeek-Josefine Knutsson Odds

Isis Verbeek: +225

Josefine Knutsson: -310

How to Watch Isis Verbeek vs. Josefine Knutsson

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Isis Verbeek Will Win

Isis Verbeek is a former kickboxer that had a 9-4 record with 5 knockouts before making the full transition to MMA. She lost her professional debut to former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Kathryn Paprocki. Since that loss she has won four straight with three wins coming by decision and one other by submission. Verbeek does her best work at range utilizing her kicks and long range attacks as well as inside the clinch with her knees and elbows.

She will have 1″ in height and 4″ in reach on Josefine Knutsson and she will be smart to utilize that to her advantage in this fight. Knutsson is a fight that thrives in a high paced striking contest as she likes to use her striking prowess to put a hurting on her opponents as that remains true Verbeek will need to keep this fight as technical and as clean as she possibly can to get the job done and a chance at obtaining a contract with the UFC.

Why Josefine Knutsson Will Win

Josefine Knutsson is a high-level kickboxer that competed in K-1 Kickboxing and was a Muay Thai Kickboxing champion in her time as a kickboxer. She has then made the seamless transition to MMA as she has a perfect 5-0 record and is coming off a hard-fought split-decision victory while fighting through adversity in the toughest fight of her young MMA career. Knutsson thrives in a fight where she is able to be the aggressor and just let her strikes fly and this is the matchup that she will be able to strive in.

Her counterpart Isis Verbeek is also a high-level striker much like herself but is one that needs to either fight inside the clinch to find success or have a clean technical fight at distance. Knutsson Will ensure that she will make this a dog fight and one that she will be throwing a ton of volume and pressing the action against Verbeek. If Knutsson can get in the face of Verbeek and let her hands go she can put on a great performance to get her coveted UFC contract on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Final Isis Verbeek-Josefine Knutsson & Pick

This is going to be a high-level striking affair between two former kickboxers turned MMA fighters. Isis Verbeek is a seasoned veteran in combat sports and has the fight IQ to really excel in MMA. She has to find her range early and then when Knutsson gets to her preferred range she will need to clinch up and use her clinch strikes to slow her down.

With that said, Josefine Knutsson has been looking like a legitimate prospect in the strawweight division with her willing to throw some caution to the wind and throw down with her opponents. Training with the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Alexander Gustafson has gotten her ready to fight on the big show. Ultimately, things will seem close early as there will be a feeling out process but as the fight progresses Knutsson will start to get more comfortable and let her strikes go to where she will be the one landing the heavier shots and eventually get the nod on the judge's scorecards by unanimous decision.

Final Isis Verbeek-Josefine Knutsson & Pick: Josefine Knutsson (-310)