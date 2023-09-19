Contender Series Week 7: Shamil Gaziev vs. Greg Velasco continues with a bout in the lightweight division between Jacobi Jones and Dan Allen. Jones comes into this fight on the heels of a three-fight winning streak as he comes into his Contender Series debut meanwhile, Allen is an undefeated prospect who has won four straight fights coming into his debut on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Jones-Allen prediction and pick.

Jacobi Jones (6-1) is the former Legacy Fighting Alliance Lightweight Champion after defeating Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani by referee stoppage in round two. He is a product of Factory X Muay Thai in Englewood, Colorado training with a plethora of UFC-level talent to get him ready for his chance to make a splash on this week's episode of the Contender Series on Tuesday night when he takes on fellow lightweight prospect Dan Allen.

Dan Allen (4-0) is an undefeated prospect who fights out of San Jose, California training out of the well-renowned American Kickboxing Academy. Despite not fighting a ton of high-level competition, he has impressed Dana White and the matchmakers to get his shot on the Contender Series where he will be looking to show out and get the biggest win of his career against his stiffest competition yet Jacobi Jones.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 7 Odds: Jacobi Jones-Dan Allen Odds

Jacobi Jones: -260

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dan Allen: +190

How to Watch Jacobi Jones vs. Dan Allen

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Jacobi Jones Will Win

Jacobi Jones is one of the top lightweight prospects in the United States fighting out of the well-renowned Factory X Muay Thai in Colorado. He has exceptional training partners to get him ready for the biggest fight of his life on this week's episode of the Contender Series. Jones's background is wrestling and grappling but he can do it all and he mixes it up very well with his four finishes are split evenly between knockouts and submissions.

Jones gets to take on AKA prospect Dan Allen who may train at a well-renowned gym that has produced numerous world champions but is relatively unknown to the public. Allen isn't nearly as active as his counterpart Jones with just one fight in the last 2.5 years and is taking what looks to be a gigantic step up in competition. Jones looks to be UFC-ready even with just seven professional fights under his belt and if he shows up and get a win emphatically on Tuesday night we could see yet another Factory X fighter in the UFC.

Why Dan Allen Will Win

Dan Allen is taking this fight on the Contender Series on the heels of his fourth consecutive professional win where he dominated his opponent Luis Vargas to a unanimous decision victory back in March. Allen is a well-rounded fighter that can win fights on the feet as well as dominate them on the mat but he does his best work on the feet and at distance where he can use his long frame to keep his opponents at the end of his strikes.

Allen is quite tall and long for the division standing in at 6'1″ and will have a size advantage over Jacobi Jones in this fight and will need to keep this fight on the feet and at his range to get the biggest win of his career against the wrestler and grappler that Jones is. Allen will need to do his best at sprawling and brawling his way to a big upset victory to secure his UFC contract.

Final Jacobi Jones-Dan Allen Prediction & Pick

Jacobi Jones and Dan Allen are going to put on a show for the fans on this week's episode of the Contender Series. Jones on the regional scene has looked every bit like a top prospect at 155 pounds and Allen has been quietly putting on good performances in his own right. With that said, this fight is looking like it's a setup fight to make Jones look good and get his shot on the big stage. Jones has the striking to stand and trade with Allen but has the wrestling and grappling to absolutely dominate this fight with relative ease. Ultimately, Allen will try to control the center to keep this fight from hitting the mat but Jones will look to be the aggressor and land some heavy shots before he takes the fight to the mat to get the finish and his long-awaited UFC contract.

Final Jacobi Jones-Dan Allen Prediction & Pick: Jacobi Jones (-260)