Contender Series Week 6: James Llontop vs. Malik Lewis kicks off the fight card with a bout in the bantamweight division between Jean Matsumoto and Kasey Tanner. Matsumoto is an undefeated prospect who has won 13 straight fights to start his career as he comes into this fight meanwhile, Tanner is also an undefeated prospect with six straight victories coming into his debut on the Contender Series. That said, check out our UFC odds series for our Matsumoto-Tanner prediction and pick.

Jean Matsumoto (13-0) is a product of the Legacy Fighting Championship bantamweight division winning each of his two fights with the promotion, most recently winning by second-round submission against Marlon Basilio. Matsumoto is one of the top bantamweight prospects fighting out of Brazil and rightfully so with eight of his 13 victories coming inside the distance making him a very dangerous opponent. He gets to show out this Tuesday on this week's episode of the Contender Series as he takes on fellow undefeated prospect Kasey Tanner.

Kasey Tanner (6-0) is a Fight Ready MMA product with head coaches Santino DeFranco and Eddie Cha at the helm. He is your prototypical Fight Ready fighter who utilizes a heavy dose of calf kicks and wrestling which will come in handy against the dangerous Jean Matsumoto. If training with the likes of Henry Cejudo and company is any indication of how Tanner will fare in the UFC he's going to be an exciting prospect to watch on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 6 Odds: Jean Matsumoto-Kasey Tanner Odds

Jean Matsumoto: -154

Kasey Tanner: +120

How to Watch Jean Matsumoto vs. Kasey Tanner

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Jean Matsumoto Will Win

Jean Matusmoto is a highly regarded prospect out of Brazil. He has won all 13 of his professional bouts at just 24 years of age while fighting decent competition during his time fighting on the Brazilian regional scene as well as with the LFA. He is short in stature standing in at just 5'6″ but he makes up for it in tenacity, technical abilities, and raw aggression.

Matsumoto has shown in his fights that he can win fights either on the feet or on the mat. On the feet, he is always looking to push the pace and be the aggressor while throwing heavy calf kicks and powerful counters. If the fight hits the mat, Matsumoto is highly skilled there as he is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt with five of his 13 wins coming by submission. Tanner usually does his best work when he is the hammer by taking this fight to the mat but that's going to be a dangerous proposition for him when he takes on Matsumoto. He really has a good chance to show out this Tuesday night to secure his UFC contract.

Why Kasey Tanner Will Win

Kasey Tanner is one of the top bantamweight prospects fighting out of Arizona at Fight Ready MMA. He has a very solid overall game with good striking fundamentals power on the feet mixed with dominating grappling that can suffocate even some of the best grapplers. His training with the likes of Henry Cejudo shows in his fighting style as he loves to utilize lead calf kicks with solid striking abilities on the feet but it's the takedowns with vicious ground and pound that makes him a dangerous threat.

He takes on Jean Matsumoto who just like Tanner is a solid all-around fighter but has shown tendencies to get into brawls which could work in favor of Tanner. Tanner is more likely to stay cool, calm, and collected in there countering Matsumoto as he attempts to be reckless in the octagon. If Tanner can fight smart and mix in the takedowns he can be victorious and potentially score himself a UFC contract.

Final Jean Matsumoto-Kasey Tanner Prediction & Pick

This is my vote for the fight of the night for this week's episode of the Contender Series. Both Jean Matsumoto and Kasey Tanner have the ability to be great additions to the UFC bantamweight division at some point in time. Even though one of these two will eventually lose, both will be in the UFC in the near future.

Kasey Tanner is going to be a tall ask for the smaller Jean Matsumoto but Matsumoto just looks better built to win and get into the UFC than Tanner right now. Matsumoto is dangerous everywhere this fight goes and while Tanner is as well, Matsumoto is a clear step up for Tanner in this fight. Matsumoto should be the one that will be landing the heavier shots on the feet and when Tanner gets tired going for an ill-advised takedown, Matsumoto will snatch his neck for the guillotine submission victory.

Final Jean Matsumoto-Kasey Tanner Prediction & Pick: Jean Matsumoto (-154)