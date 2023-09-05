Contender Series Week 5: Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro continues with a bout in the featherweight division between Jean Silva and Kevin Vallejos. Silva has won seven fights in a row meanwhile, Vallejos is an undefeated prospect coming off 11 consecutive wins coming into his debut on the Contender Series. That said, check out our UFC odds series for our Silva-Vallejos prediction and pick.

Jean Silva (10-2) trains out of The Fight Nerds Combat Club alongside current UFC middleweight Caio Borralho and newly signed welterweight Carlos Prates who was just signed off the Contender Series last week. He is coming off seven straight wins all coming inside the distance as he comes into the biggest opportunity of his career when he takes on Argentina's Kevin Vallejos on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Kevin Vallejos (11-0) is an undefeated featherweight and lightweight prospect fighting out of Argentina. He trains with current UFC lightweight Francisco Prado and he will be looking to be the next Argentinian fighter to make it to the UFC when he takes on Brazil's Jean Silva this Tuesday on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 5 Odds: Jean Silva-Kevin Vallejos Odds

Jean Silva: +150

Kevin Vallejos: -192

How to Watch Jean Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Jean Silva Will Win

Jean Silva is an exciting Muay Thai striker much like his training partner and newest UFC welterweight Carlos Prates. He has heavy hooks, devastating leg kicks, and forward pressure that is hard to match for anyone standing across from him. Silva is always looking to come forward to put the pace on his opponents as he hunts for the knockout.

Silva thrives in a brawl with his opponents and while he doesn't have the best head movement, it's his chin that has kept him coming forward looking to end the fight every chance that he gets. His durability will come in handy when he has to go toe-to-toe with fellow lightweight Kevin Vallejos. If Silva can just walk Vallejos down and keep his back against the cage, he can land some devastating shots that could put him out and get him the win and a UFC contract.

Why Kevin Vallejos Will Win

Kevin Vallejos is the top featherweight and lightweight prospect out of Argentina. He is undefeated as a professional with 11 wins with nine of those wins coming inside the distance. He is the former Samurai Fight House featherweight and lightweight champion, most recently defeating former UFC fighter Eduardo Garagorri for the featherweight championship.

Vallejos is a very technical striker who has the ability to break down his opponents with great counter-punching abilities and combination striking. With the way that Silva is so aggressive, the counters of Vallejos, and the way that he is able to keep this fight technical on the feet he can chip away as the fight progresses. There have also been times when Silva slows down after eating too many shots and with Vallejo's ability to push a pace, he could eventually break him down and drown him as the fight gets into the later rounds for the finish.

Final Jean Silva-Kevin Vallejos & Pick

This fight is going to be a certified banger between two fighters who don't take a step backward. We can expect these two to meet in the middle and just throw down until one of them ends up knocked out on the canvas. Silva seems to be the one who is more accustomed to winning in a downright brawl while Vallejos will need to utilize his speed and movement to avoid the power of shots of Silva to counter him as he continues to press forward.

Vallejos has never had to deal with the pace and the pressure that Silva will put on him in this fight. Also, Silva packs much more significant power in his strikes than anyone Vallejos had to deal with in his career thus far. This doesn't mean that Vallejos can't land the perfect counter to put Silva out but it will be up to him to be able to keep this fight as technical as possible. Ultimately, Silva is going to look to come out guns blazing and press the action early as things start to heat up from the get-go as Vallejos will look to do his best to keep this fight fought at distance but it will be Silva that will be landing the harder shots until he lands something big that eventually puts him away before the final bell.

Final Jean Silva-Kevin Vallejos & Pick: Jean Silva (+150)