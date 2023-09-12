Contender Series Week 6: James Llontop vs. Malik Lewis continues on the fight card with a bout in the strawweight division between Julia Polastri and Patricia Alujas. Polastri comes into her second appearance on the Contender Series with three straight victories meanwhile, Alujas comes into her first appearance on the Contender Series winning five consecutive fights. That said, check out our UFC odds series for our Polastri-Alujas prediction and pick.

Julia Polastri (11-3) attempted to get a contract on short notice up a weight class when she took on now-ranked UFC flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius. She put up a good fight despite being severely outsized in the matchup. Since that loss, she has won three in a row with now her second shot on the Contender Series to finally get her UFC contract when she takes on Paraguay prospect Patricia Alujas.

Patricia Alujas (9-2) is a Paraguay strawweight prospect who is currently on a four-fight winning streak coming into the biggest fight of her professional MMA career. She hasn't fought in two years due to some fight cancelations but she will be looking to make up for lost time when she takes on her toughest opposition to date Julia Polastri this Tuesday night on the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 6 Odds: Julia Polastri-Patricia Alujas Odds

Julia Polastri: -450

Patricia Alujas: +310

How to Watch Julia Polastri vs. Patricia Alujas

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Julia Polastri Will Win

Julia Polastri tried her shot on the Contender Series back in 2021 when she took on the towering Jasmine Jasudavicius who is tearing it up in the UFC women's flyweight division right now. She took the fight on short notice and up a weight class and still was competitive. On the feet, Polastri showed in her fight against Jasudavicius that she could hang in there but in her recent fight for the LFA, where she captured the LFA strawweight championship, she showed off her grappling and jiu jitsu skills.

Polastri looks destined to join the best of the best in the UFC's strawweight division already but she will need to get past Paraguay's Patricia Alujas. Alujas isn't as well known as Polastri but she has a well-rounded skillset but doesn't seem like a fighter that should be much of a test for the highly skilled prospect Julia Polastri.

Why Patricia Alujas Will Win

Patricia Alujas is a skilled fighter with a record of 5 wins and 1 loss. She has a background in boxing and kickboxing, which gives her an advantage in striking. She has a powerful right hand and is known for her ability to land precise strikes. Polastri, on the other hand, has a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has only recently started training in striking. This gives Alujas an edge in the stand-up game.

Alujas is known for her aggressiveness in the cage. She is not afraid to take risks and go for the finish. Polastri, on the other hand, is more cautious and tends to play it safe. Alujas' aggressiveness will put Polastri on the defensive and force her to fight at a pace she is not comfortable with. Alujas has the opportunity to score the upset and the potential contract if she is able to just keep this fight on the feet and at her preferred range.

Final Julia Polastri-Patricia Alujas Prediction & Pick

Julia Polastri is one of the top strawweight prospects on the regional scene today. She is supremely tough, durable, and just has the will to win. Polastri is also very well-rounded, she has the striking and power to make this a tough fight for Alujas on the feet and has the grappling to absolutely dominate this fight on the mat. Alujas' best chance is to keep this fight standing to where she can land some powerful shots with her boxing combinations. Keeping the fight at her range is a lot easier said than done as Polastri just looks too good to have Alujas have any success in this matchup.

Alujas will attempt to be the aggressor early looking to land hands on Polastri as she pushes the pace but she will be met with some powerful counters of Polastri until she gets taken down and that is where Polastri will take over and eventually find the submission shortly thereafter securing that coveted UFC contract. The UFC certainly wants Polastri as part of the strawweight matchup giving her a second chance against a prospect that isn't even top 50 in her region, if she falters here this will be her last chance of making it to the UFC.

Final Julia Polastri-Patricia Alujas Prediction & Pick: Julia Polastri (-450)