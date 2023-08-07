Contender Series Week 1: Cesar Almeida vs. Lucas Fernando kicks off the card with a fight in the men's flyweight division between Kevin Borjas and Victor Dias. Borjas is coming off three straight wins meanwhile, Dias is coming off five consecutive wins. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Borjas-Dias prediction and pick.

Kevin Borjas (8-1) is coming in his opportunity on the Contender Series as the Inka FC Flyweight Champion over in his native Peru. He has finished all eight wins by knockout but hasn't faced the stiffest competition in his time as a professional fighter. Borjas now takes on arguably his most dangerous opponent yet Victor Dias in hopes of impressing the boss man Dana White to get a contract in the UFC.

Victor Dias (11-2) is one of the top flyweight prospects outside of the UFC. He has spent most of his time fighting in his native Brazil as well as the South Florida regional MMA scene where he is the Titan FC Flyweight Champion where he has defended his belt twice. Dias has fought some decent competition as a professional thus far and he hopes that experience will help him perform well on short notice against a tough competitor in Kevin Borjas this Tuesday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 1 Odds: Kevin Borjas-Victor Dias Odds

Kevin Borjas: +290

Victor Dias: -360

How to Watch Kevin Borjas vs. Victor Dias

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Kevin Borjas Will Win

Kevin Borjas is a surging prospect fighting out of Peru where he is the flyweight champion of Inka FC. He is a dangerous striker that has finished all eight of his wins by KO or TKO. Borjas likes to pressure his opponents and put the pace on them throwing punches in bunches. He has some clean combinations that will land on Dias if he gets lazy with his striking which has shown to be his downfall in the past.

Dias is a grappler and a very good one at that, so Borjas needs to do his best to sprawl and brawl where he has the distinct advantage on the feet. Borjas has the potential to be a legitimate prospect in the UFC's flyweight division and he's going to show that and then some in front of Dana White on the Contender Series.

Why Victor Dias Will Win

Victor Dias a highly touted flyweight prospect fighting out of American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. He is a 3rd degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and one of the main training partners of the current UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. He is a lethal grappler with six of his 11 wins coming by submission and he will be looking this fight to the mat as early as possible.

When he gets the fight to the mat he is in his world and there aren't many that can compete with him there. His Jiu-Jitsu is so good that if he were to get signed he would be one of the best submission grapplers in the division. As for Dias' opponent, it seems like his biggest glaring weakness is his grappling as he has been submitted in three of his four losses combined between professional and amateur. If Dias can get this fight to the mat it could be over shortly thereafter.

Final Kevin Borjas-Victor Dias Prediction & Pick

This is a classic grappler vs striker matchup but Dias' striking has come a long way since the beginning of his journey into MMA. Dias is arguably one of the top flyweight prospects outside of the UFC and this is his moment to showcase his skills in front of his new boss and get his shot in the UFC. Borjas has an extremely hard uphill battle against an elite competitor like Dias.

Borjas was getting ready to take on two primarily strikers before one got a short-notice shot in Joshua Van and the other fighter, Rickson Zenidim, had visa issues. Now, Borjas has to gameplan how to defend the grappling of an extremely high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt something that has been his biggest weakness throughout his entire MMA career. It's hard to see him level up in this regard to contend on the mat in just about 2-3 weeks' time. Ultimately, Dias comes out of the gate fast looking to take this fight to the mat and once he gets it there he just flows on top until he gets his back, finds his neck, and sinks in the rear naked choke for a first-round submission finish and a contract with the UFC.

Final Kevin Borjas-Victor Dias Prediction & Pick: Victor Dias (-360)